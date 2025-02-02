Cricket

India’s Rohit, Kohli have ‘massive role’ in Champions Trophy, says Gambhir

‘The Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge to the World Cup because every game is a make-or-break

02 February 2025 - 15:25 By Aadi Nair
Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 match against Netherlands in Bangalore in November.
Image: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

India coach Gautam Gambhir said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have much to offer the team despite their poor run of form in recent matches, stressing the veteran duo will play a key role in this month's Champions Trophy.

Captain Rohit and batter Kohli were both part of the Test team that suffered a 3-0 series sweep at home by New Zealand followed by a 3-1 hammering in Australia which ended their decade-long hold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After the defeat to Australia, both players returned to domestic cricket in a bid to rediscover their best form.

“I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role [in the Champions Trophy],” Gambhir said on Saturday.

“And I've said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country.”

India are in Group A in the Champions Trophy and meet Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, before taking on defending champions and rivals Pakistan and ending their group campaign against New Zealand.

“The Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can't stop anywhere in this tournament,” Gambhir said.

“So hopefully we're going to start off really well, because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games...

“We don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that February 23 [against Pakistan] is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game.” 

Reuters

