India’s Rohit, Kohli have ‘massive role’ in Champions Trophy, says Gambhir

India coach Gautam Gambhir said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have much to offer the team despite their poor run of form in recent matches, stressing the veteran duo will play a key role in this month's Champions Trophy.

Captain Rohit and batter Kohli were both part of the Test team that suffered a 3-0 series sweep at home by New Zealand followed by a 3-1 hammering in Australia which ended their decade-long hold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After the defeat to Australia, both players returned to domestic cricket in a bid to rediscover their best form.

“I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role [in the Champions Trophy],” Gambhir said on Saturday.