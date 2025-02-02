MI Cape Town send Capitals in a spin and set new SA20 record

MI Cape Town underlined their status as the Betway SA20 table-toppers for Season 3 with a comprehensive bonus-point victory over the Pretoria Capitals to close out a perfect record at Newlands on Sunday.

Robin Peterson’s team followed in the Paarl Royals’ footsteps by becoming the second team to preserve an unbeaten home record with five victories at the foot of Table Mountain.

MI Cape Town finished on 35 points — a record tally after the league phase — due to their 95-run victory over the Capitals.

Despite making six changes to their line-up, the home team dominated the contest from the outset.

The new opening pair of Sediqullah Atal and Connor Esterhuizen displayed MI’s formidable depth with a stunning 133-run stand for the first wicket.