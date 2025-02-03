Sri Lanka sweep would push Australia closer to greatness: Lyon

Australia are not yet a great team but completing a series sweep in Sri Lanka would push them closer, according to spin bowler Nathan Lyon.

Australia won the first Test by an innings and 242 runs in Galle and will look to wrap up the series 2-0 with another win at the same venue when the second match starts on Thursday.

The world's top-ranked Test nation and reigning World Test Championship holders, Australia have won 10 out of their last 13 tests since drawing the 2023 Ashes in England.

On their last tour of Sri Lanka, Australia gave up a 1-0 lead to split the two-match series with the hosts, who rebounded with an innings and 39-run win in the second Test in Galle.

Lyon said there was plenty of motivation in the Australian camp to avoid a repeat of that let-down.