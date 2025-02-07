Of course it wasn’t only Joe Root’s absence that was to blame for the Paarl Royals' campaign in the Betway SA20 coming to a grinding halt.
Nor that all of their last four matches, which they lost, occurred away from the fortress they’d created at Boland Park.
However, the combination of the two, along with challenges in balancing the starting team — that was a problem also created by Root’s departure — became too much to handle.
That they also ran into playoff specialists the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who are playing their best cricket at the tournament’s most important stage, created something of a perfect storm.
Royals captain David Miller, could reflect on a promising campaign on Thursday night but one that also ended, as the previous two did, at the playoff stage.
“We had a good thing going,” said Miller. “But in T20 cricket the margins are very small. We lost our way in the last two group games.”
Royals uprooted by Root’s departure as SA20 campaign crumbles
Image: SportzPics/SA20
Of course it wasn’t only Joe Root’s absence that was to blame for the Paarl Royals' campaign in the Betway SA20 coming to a grinding halt.
Nor that all of their last four matches, which they lost, occurred away from the fortress they’d created at Boland Park.
However, the combination of the two, along with challenges in balancing the starting team — that was a problem also created by Root’s departure — became too much to handle.
That they also ran into playoff specialists the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who are playing their best cricket at the tournament’s most important stage, created something of a perfect storm.
Royals captain David Miller, could reflect on a promising campaign on Thursday night but one that also ended, as the previous two did, at the playoff stage.
“We had a good thing going,” said Miller. “But in T20 cricket the margins are very small. We lost our way in the last two group games.”
Glorious Root guides Royals to stunning victory in sunny Centurion
Root joined up with England’s ODI team in India to prepare for the Champions Trophy shortly before the Royals' penultimate match in the round-robin phase against the Joburg Super Kings.
They’ve lost every match since.
He’d scored 279 runs in the competition, with three fifties, twice marshalling the Royals innings in vastly different conditions, helping them to beat the Pretoria Capitals when Root’s unbeaten 92 saw them reach a target of 213, and then a week later on a turning track in Paarl, his 78 not out was the anchor for a match-winning total of 140.
Miller also mentioned Root’s bowling as crucial to the composition of the starting team, but it was his work off the field with players such as Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rubin Hermann which proved equally if not more invaluable.
Some of Root’s advice was probably in use in that 99-run partnership the two shared in Thursday night’s match in Centurion which helped the Royals reach a respectable 175/4, with both making half centuries.
It proved insufficient though against a Sunrisers side who reached the target for the loss of two wickets, with Hermann’s younger brother also scoring an unbeaten half-century. His knock, coupled with Tony de Zorzi’s adventurous innings of 78, saw the two-time champions set up a grand finale against MI Cape Town at the Wanderers on Saturday.
“There’s a lot of trust in that squad, you can see that. They back each other, they’re clever and gutsy cricketers,” Miller said of the Sunrisers.
De Zorzi, who was at Boulders Beach in Cape Town watching penguins when he got the call to join the Sunrisers after eight matches as a replacement for Patrick Kruger, praised the environment created by skipper Aiden Markram and head coach Adrian Birrell.
“I’m grateful to Adi and Aiden for showing trust in me, because in this format it wasn’t really warranted. I’ve tried to repay that.”
“They have a very cool relationship. They’re both very calm individuals. You can never tell if we’re winning or were under pressure. They are quite consistent human beings and the changerooms feed off that energy,” said De Zorzi, who played his fourth match in the tournament.
“It’s unique, where a franchise side has the feeling that it is a team and they all want to win. Guys like Daniel (Smith) and Okuhle (Cele) have been on the bench and not played a game, but you feel like they’ve played every game because they are a part of every win, every moment and no-one is sulking. It’s a pretty unique environment.”
READ MORE
MI Cape Town march into SA20 final
Unsettled Super Kings decimated by injury toll that harmed SA20 challenge
Sunrisers chasing three-peat after hammering Royals in second SA20 qualifier
Dreadful Wednesday morning for Coetzee, who was in, then out of Proteas squad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos