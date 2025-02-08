Esterhuizen finished with 39 off 26 balls, the last 16 of those runs coming off just four balls.
Richard Gleeson was superb for the Sunrisers, conceding only 22 runs in his four overs while taking two wickets, while Marco Jansen recovered from a dreadful start in which he was taken apart by Rickelton to the tune of 31 runs in his first two overs to concede just four runs in his last two overs, while picking up two wickets.
The Sunrisers innings just never got going. Tony de Zorzi, who sparkled in the second eliminator on Thursday night, looked all at sea against Trent Boult and despite taking 16 runs off Corbin Bosch’s second over, SEC were always behind the required scoring rate.
Rashid and George Linde were outstanding in building pressure on a track which gave them assistance and when Aiden Markram was brilliantly caught by a diving Kagiso Rabada at point, the match as a contest was all but over.
Rabada cleaned up the Sunrisers tail finishing with 4/24, but Rashid and Linde combined for three wickets and conceded just 39 runs between them in eight overs.
Cape Town could celebrate. Akash Ambani, representing his family, India’s wealthiest and owners of the global Mumbai Indians franchise, saw his trip via private jet justified. The celebrations would continue long into the night.
MI Cape Town finally win SA20 as they outclass two-time defending champions
Image: SA20
The gold embroidery shimmered, the owner in plush seats jumped to applaud, from the dugout the squad and coaching staff poured as MI Cape Town finally justified the star billing by winning the Betway SA20 at a raucous Wanderers on Saturday night.
After scoring 181/8, a roller-coaster of an innings, their magnificent bowling attack, featuring three of greatest bowlers of the modern era, overwhelmed the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, bowling the two-time defending champions out for 105 to secure an 76-run victory.
After two seasons in which they’d won a total of six matches, in the tournament’s third edition they won nine — the last of those a triumph that underlined their class and all-around dominance this season.
In front of an audience featuring a glittering array of local sports stars, including Lucas Radebe and a host of World Cup-winning Boks, with Siya Kolisi leading the way — after he’d been at Loftus Versfeld for the Pirates vs Sundowns game earlier — Rashid Khan won the toss and chose to bat.
A frantic innings of 33 from Ryan Rickelton gave them early impetus, but as has been the norm for Sunrisers, they staged a magnificent fight back picking up three wickets for 16 runs in 20 balls to give themselves a foothold in the match.
But Conor Esterhuizen one of six Central Gauteng Lions in the Cape Town starting team, held the inninsg together allowing first George Linde — who struck three sixes in a 14-ball innings of 20 — and Dewald Brevis, who made 38 off 18 balls, to regain the initiative.
Esterhuizen finished with 39 off 26 balls, the last 16 of those runs coming off just four balls.
Richard Gleeson was superb for the Sunrisers, conceding only 22 runs in his four overs while taking two wickets, while Marco Jansen recovered from a dreadful start in which he was taken apart by Rickelton to the tune of 31 runs in his first two overs to concede just four runs in his last two overs, while picking up two wickets.
The Sunrisers innings just never got going. Tony de Zorzi, who sparkled in the second eliminator on Thursday night, looked all at sea against Trent Boult and despite taking 16 runs off Corbin Bosch’s second over, SEC were always behind the required scoring rate.
Rashid and George Linde were outstanding in building pressure on a track which gave them assistance and when Aiden Markram was brilliantly caught by a diving Kagiso Rabada at point, the match as a contest was all but over.
Rabada cleaned up the Sunrisers tail finishing with 4/24, but Rashid and Linde combined for three wickets and conceded just 39 runs between them in eight overs.
Cape Town could celebrate. Akash Ambani, representing his family, India’s wealthiest and owners of the global Mumbai Indians franchise, saw his trip via private jet justified. The celebrations would continue long into the night.
READ MORE:
Small margins split SA20's two best performing teams ahead of final
Royals uprooted by Root’s departure as SA20 campaign crumbles
Sunrisers chasing three-peat after hammering Royals in second SA20 qualifier
Unsettled Super Kings decimated by injury toll that harmed SA20 challenge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos