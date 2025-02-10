India relieved as Rohit regains form ahead of Champions Trophy

A month after his poor form forced Rohit Sharma to drop himself from a Test match in Sydney, the India captain can finally breathe easily after producing a faith-restoring hundred in Sunday's second one-day international against England.

Rohit quit T20 Internationals minutes after leading India to their second 20-overs World Cup title last year and has struggled in Tests.

The Mumbai player turns 38 in April and media reports claim the selectors have asked him about his future plans beyond the Champions Trophy beginning later this month.

Rohit scored two in the opening ODI against England, but Sunday's 119 off 90 balls was a timely reminder that the elegant opener is not a spent force yet.

One of the cleanest strikers of the ball, Rohit clobbered seven effortless sixes and the familiar sweet sound of the bat whacking the ball announced the 50-overs stalwart was back in his element.