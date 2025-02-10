Cricket

India relieved as Rohit regains form ahead of Champions Trophy

10 February 2025 - 13:51 By Amlan Chakraborty
Rohit Sharma of India reverse sweeps as England wicketkeeper Phil Salt looks on in the scond ODI match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, India on Sunday.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

A month after his poor form forced Rohit Sharma to drop himself from a Test match in Sydney, the India captain can finally breathe easily after producing a faith-restoring hundred in Sunday's second one-day international against England.

Rohit quit T20 Internationals minutes after leading India to their second 20-overs World Cup title last year and has struggled in Tests.

The Mumbai player turns 38 in April and media reports claim the selectors have asked him about his future plans beyond the Champions Trophy beginning later this month.

Rohit scored two in the opening ODI against England, but Sunday's 119 off 90 balls was a timely reminder that the elegant opener is not a spent force yet.

One of the cleanest strikers of the ball, Rohit clobbered seven effortless sixes and the familiar sweet sound of the bat whacking the ball announced the 50-overs stalwart was back in his element.

“I really broke it down into pieces about how I wanted to bat,” player-of-the-match Rohit said of his approach.

“It's a 50-over format, but you still need to break it down and assess what you need to do at regular intervals and that is what I kept doing.

“It was important for a batter who gets set to bat as deep as possible and that was my focus.”

It has been Rohit's template in ODIs — assessing before exploding, an approach that has fetched him three 200-plus scores, the most by a batsman, including a 264 that remains the highest individual score in this format.

In Cuttack on Sunday, it was a typical Rohit knock where he shunned the cross-batted shots early in his knock before hitting the English bowlers all over the park at Barabati Stadium.

“When you play on black soil, [the ball] tends to skid on a bit, so it's important that you show the full face of the bat when you're batting initially,” the right-hander said.

“Once I got into my innings, I understood what they were trying to do — bowling into our body and trying to not give any room, keeping it on the stumps.

“That's where I prepared my plan too, what I wanted to do with those kinds of deliveries, trying to access the gaps which were there. It's about understanding what you want to do as a batter.”

Not even a floodlight failure that stopped play for half an hour could affect Rohit, who hit seven sixes and 12 fours as the hosts chased down a 305-run target in 44.3 overs.

Earlier, England's 304 all out, with one delivery left in their innings, appeared a strong total also vindicating their decision to bat first at Barabati Stadium.

Ben Duckett (65) and Joe Root (69) smashed half-centuries and England looked poised for a big total when cruising at 219-3 in the 39th over.

They already had a flying start after Duckett and Phil Salt (26) combined in a rollicking 81-run opening stand.

Duckett raced to a 36-ball fifty but Ravindra Jadeja struck in his first over dismissing the opener.

Harry Brook (31) could not capitalise on the start but with Root and skipper Jos Buttler (34) in the middle, England looked primed to launch a late assault.

India, however, fought back with the ball removing both the set batters and England suddenly slumped to 272-7 in the 48th over.

Liam Livingstone (41) produced a 32-ball cameo to take England past the 300-mark before he and Mark Wood were run out in successive deliveries.

For India, Jadeja claimed 3-35, took a catch and fired a throw from the deep that led to Adil Rashid being run out.

Rohit led India's reply with a barrage of boundaries — the sweet sound of bat whacking the ball announcing his return to form.

At the other end, Shubman Gill (60) took the aerial route only once and hit nine fours in his fluent knock.

Rohit brought up his 32nd ODI hundred in style hitting Rashid for a six. Rashid would take a brilliant tumbling catch to dismiss Rohit, who skied a full toss from Livingstone.

Shreyas Iyer scored a fluent 44 but his run-out, soon followed by the dismissals of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, meant India could not take anything for granted.

Axar Patel, who made 41 not out, dashed any English hopes of a series-levelling victory.

The teams move to Ahmedabad for the final ODI on Wednesday. India won the preceding T20 series between the sides 4-1.

India begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

Reuters

