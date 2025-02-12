Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Australia

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy for personal reasons, leaving the squad without its three front-line quicks for the ODI tournament in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Starc's withdrawal comes after pace stalwarts Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to injuries.

World champions Australia, who suffered a 49-run defeat with a depleted side in their one-day international against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will now lean on a quartet of fringe fast bowlers — Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis — in their bid for more ODI silverware.

Selectors said Starc would also not be available for the two warm-up ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo, the first starting later on Wednesday.

“We understand and respect Mitch's decision,” selector George Bailey said on Wednesday.