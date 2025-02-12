Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Australia
Asalanka leads from the front as Sri Lanka upstage weakened Baggy Greens in ODI in Colombo
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy for personal reasons, leaving the squad without its three front-line quicks for the ODI tournament in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
Starc's withdrawal comes after pace stalwarts Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to injuries.
World champions Australia, who suffered a 49-run defeat with a depleted side in their one-day international against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will now lean on a quartet of fringe fast bowlers — Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis — in their bid for more ODI silverware.
Selectors said Starc would also not be available for the two warm-up ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo, the first starting later on Wednesday.
“We understand and respect Mitch's decision,” selector George Bailey said on Wednesday.
Skipper Charith Asalanka lifted Sri Lanka to 214 with a brilliant 127 #SLvAUSpic.twitter.com/mDNUHTvVWq— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 12, 2025
“His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament.”
Selectors confirmed Steve Smith will lead the depleted squad in Cummins' absence, having recently captained Australia in their 2-0 series sweep of the Test series against Sri Lanka.
Australia will also be without injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and seam bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who retired from ODIs in a surprise last week.
Power hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk has been included in the 15-man squad and may replace Marsh at number three in the batting, with Matt Short and Travis Head likely to open.
Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has also claimed a spot, having played the last of his two ODIs in September 2023 away to India.
Just try and stop him! #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Nxy8HKIAQa— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 12, 2025
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka led by example and smashed a belligerent hundred to set up a 49-run victory in their low-scoring opening ODI in Colombo.
Australia's second-string pace attack bowled out Sri Lanka for 214 in 46 overs despite Asalanka's nearly run-a-ball 127 while coping with cramps after his decision to bat first.
Chasing a modest target, Australia could not recover from a top order meltdown and were all out for 165 in 33.5 overs.
The second and final ODI, also in Colombo, is scheduled for Friday.
Australia open their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on February 22 and play further group matches against South Africa and Afghanistan.
Australia squad:
Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.
Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly
Reuters