Cricket SA toughens stance on poorly run provincial unions

Players at Border and Northern Cape will remain unaffected by Cricket SA’s decision to put the two unions under administration.

Cricket SA appointed veteran administrators Greg Fredericks and Jesse Chellen as administrators for the respective unions, who are both in division two and have both been in administrative strife for years.

The players union, the SA Cricketers Association, said it was fully supportive of CSA’s decision and had also informed the players at the respective unions that they wouldn’t be affected financially. “There is no change in their remuneration. They have nothing to fear,” said Andrerw Breetzke, the CEO of SACA, which has held discussions with players at both unions in recent weeks.

Border and Northern Cape have consistently been among the poorest performing unions in the country. The East London based union has been through plenty of upheaval, which included the now suspended CEO Omphile Ramela taking the administration there to court, and winning a case in which a magistrate found that the administration wasn’t valid.