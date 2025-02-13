Cricket SA toughens stance on poorly run provincial unions
CSA says its decision to appoint independent administrators was taken after both unions failed to meet obligations
Players at Border and Northern Cape will remain unaffected by Cricket SA’s decision to put the two unions under administration.
Cricket SA appointed veteran administrators Greg Fredericks and Jesse Chellen as administrators for the respective unions, who are both in division two and have both been in administrative strife for years.
The players union, the SA Cricketers Association, said it was fully supportive of CSA’s decision and had also informed the players at the respective unions that they wouldn’t be affected financially. “There is no change in their remuneration. They have nothing to fear,” said Andrerw Breetzke, the CEO of SACA, which has held discussions with players at both unions in recent weeks.
Border and Northern Cape have consistently been among the poorest performing unions in the country. The East London based union has been through plenty of upheaval, which included the now suspended CEO Omphile Ramela taking the administration there to court, and winning a case in which a magistrate found that the administration wasn’t valid.
Neither Border nor Northern Cape (previously Griquas) have submitted financial statements recently, in the Northern Cape’s case for the last three years.
CSA said its decision to appoint independent administrators was taken after both unions failed to “meet obligations outlined in CSA Regulations,” about operations. Those included “failure to timeously submit unqualified audited financial statements and concerns around the general lack of adherence to standard governance practices.”
CSA has wanted to step up disciplinary measures in recent times as a means of illustrating to potential commercial backers that the administrative changes made in the last three years will lead to the sport being run more efficiently and professionally.
At last year’s AGM, where voting for a new board was held, CSA at the last minute softened its rules on those unions who were allowed to vote, despite some unions, which included Western Province, being in breach of the organisation’s Memorandum of Incorporation.
Both Fredericks and Chellan have experience of overseeing troubled unions. Fredericks, who hails from the Eastern Cape, was CEO of Central Gauteng Lions after it had been through a lengthy troublesome period that included inquiries by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe. He will oversee the running of Border.
Gauteng is now held up as a model of a modern, professionally run union, that has been successful both on and off the field.
Chellan, who will take over at Northern Cape, is a former president of the Northerns Cricket Union and was also CEO at KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Province.
The Boards at both Border and Northern Cape will be temporarily dissolved to allow Chellan and Fredericks to manage the affairs in the region. Cricket SA did not outline how long the ‘step-in period’ would last.
While Northern Cape, whose mountain of troubles include being docked points in the second division’s four-day competition for using a loaned-out player without informing CSA’s technical committee, Border’s issues are almost more pressing.
Buffalo Park is one of the host venues for the 2027 World Cup, and CSA is on a drive to improve infrastructure at all the grounds in the country where matches in that tournament will be played. Border needs improvement to lights, training facilities and changerooms ahead of that tournament.