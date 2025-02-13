Cricket

Cricket SA toughens stance on poorly run provincial unions

CSA says its decision to appoint independent administrators was taken after both unions failed to meet obligations

13 February 2025 - 17:50
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Gauteng Cricket CEO, Greg Fredericks has been appointed as the administrator to run Border cricket after the union's Board was dissolved by Cricket SA
Former Gauteng Cricket CEO, Greg Fredericks has been appointed as the administrator to run Border cricket after the union's Board was dissolved by Cricket SA
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Players at Border and Northern Cape will remain unaffected by Cricket SA’s decision to put the two unions under administration.

Cricket SA appointed veteran administrators Greg Fredericks and Jesse Chellen as administrators for the respective unions, who are both in division two and have both been in administrative strife for years.

The players union, the SA Cricketers Association, said it was fully supportive of CSA’s decision and had also informed the players at the respective unions that they wouldn’t be affected financially. “There is no change in their remuneration. They have nothing to fear,” said Andrerw Breetzke, the CEO of SACA, which has held discussions with players at both unions in recent weeks. 

Border and Northern Cape have consistently been among the poorest performing unions in the country. The East London based union has been through plenty of upheaval, which included the now suspended CEO Omphile Ramela taking the administration there to court, and winning a case in which a magistrate found that the administration wasn’t valid. 

Proteas bowlers will need to be more accurate in Champions Trophy: Walter

South Africa believe if the pitches they encountered in Lahore and Karachi are anything to go by, the Champions Trophy that starts next week will be ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Neither Border nor Northern Cape (previously Griquas) have submitted financial statements recently, in the Northern Cape’s case for the last three years.

CSA said its decision to appoint independent administrators was taken after both unions failed to “meet obligations outlined in CSA Regulations,” about operations. Those included “failure to timeously submit unqualified audited financial statements and concerns around the general lack of adherence to standard governance practices.”

CSA has wanted to step up disciplinary measures in recent times as a means of illustrating to potential commercial backers that the administrative changes made in the last three years will lead to the sport being run more efficiently and professionally. 

At last year’s AGM, where voting for a new board was held, CSA at the last minute softened its rules on those unions who were allowed to vote, despite some unions, which included Western Province, being in breach of the organisation’s Memorandum of Incorporation.

Women’s SA20 remains a work in progress, says Graeme Smith

It was only this season CSA contracted female players at provincial level and created two competitions
Sport
2 days ago

Both Fredericks and Chellan have experience of overseeing troubled unions. Fredericks, who hails from the Eastern Cape, was CEO of Central Gauteng Lions after it had been through a lengthy troublesome period that included inquiries by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe. He will oversee the running of Border.

Gauteng is now held up as a model of a modern, professionally run union, that has been successful both on and off the field. 

Chellan, who will take over at Northern Cape, is a former president of the Northerns Cricket Union and was also CEO at KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Province.

The Boards at both Border and Northern Cape will be temporarily dissolved to allow Chellan and Fredericks to manage the affairs in the region. Cricket SA did not outline how long the ‘step-in period’ would last. 

While Northern Cape, whose mountain of troubles include being docked points in the second division’s four-day competition for using a loaned-out player without informing CSA’s technical committee, Border’s issues are almost more pressing.

Buffalo Park is one of the host venues for the 2027 World Cup, and CSA is on a drive to improve infrastructure at all the grounds in the country where matches in that tournament will be played. Border needs improvement to lights, training facilities and changerooms ahead of that tournament.

READ MORE

Funds tester for SA cricket

Task team to assess the whole structure of the sport, as Cricket SA is set to face ‘a severe financial storm’.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Smaller unions still have big role to play in SA cricket

South Africa’s smaller provincial unions, feel they still have a critical role to play in domestic cricket, and while sympathetic about Cricket SA’s ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Tests for CSA as Proteas progress

The New Year dawned alive with possibilities for the Proteas.
Sport
1 month ago

‘Huge portfolio’: Nkwe switches focus solely to national cricket teams

Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says the portfolio of director of cricket has become too large for one person to handle, necessitating change which ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rhoo’s son, 14, to create own legacy after contract in Spain Soccer
  2. WATCH | Teboho Moloi was better than Doctor Khumalo in skill: Aubrey Lekwane Soccer
  3. Guardiola cannot explain another late collapse in City’s loss against Real Soccer
  4. What a comedown — Galaxy shock Sundowns in Mbombela Soccer
  5. ‘Inhumane’ to play fourth match in 10 days, 72 hours after last: Cardoso after ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas