Cricket

Champions Trophy will rekindle Pakistan’s love of cricket, say former captains

First major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years starts on Wednesday

17 February 2025 - 15:34 By Saad Sayeed in Islamabad
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf during a practice session for the ICC Champions Trophy in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday.
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf during a practice session for the ICC Champions Trophy in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

Cricket fans in Pakistan are buzzing ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and hosting the elite one-day international tournament will rekindle the country's love affair with the sport, three former captains said.

The event, which features the sport's top eight sides in the ODI format, begins on Wednesday with the hosts up against New Zealand in Karachi.

It will be the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years and former batting great Inzamam Ul Haq told Reuters there was no escaping the excitement in the lead-up to the event.

“Right now everyone is talking about the Champions Trophy, in schools, houses, markets, offices, everywhere,” he added.

Pakistan spent nearly a decade in the wilderness after gunmen attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players.

Top teams shunned Pakistan after the 2009 attack and it took the Pakistan Cricket Board years to convince foreign counterparts that it was safe to visit.

“The events of 2009 feel like a bad dream,” Inzamam said. “We were punished for 10 years. Our cricket went backwards.”

The national team, captained for the bulk of those years by Misbah Ul Haq, hosted its 'home' games in the United Arab Emirates and remained relatively successful until fixtures trickled back onto Pakistani soil in 2018.

“For fans and young cricketers to see the stars playing live is a big deal,” said Misbah, Pakistan's most successful Test captain. “Not having that meant the whole cricket machinery was jammed.”

Former captain Aamer Sohail said the connection between fans and players was evident at Wednesday's warm-up game against South Africa where Pakistan reeled in the visitors' 352 to complete their highest successful ODI run chase.

“What was heartening in yesterday's game is that people turned up and then the players turned up. It was kind of reciprocating, wasn't it?” added Sohail.

The Champions Trophy was discontinued by the International Cricket Council after the eighth edition in 2017, when Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan beat India in the final.

Should both teams reach the title decider when it returns to the calendar, Pakistan will not have the advantage of playing at home as India are playing all their matches in Dubai due to political tensions.

Restoring confidence crucial for Proteas ahead of Champions Trophy opener

Emphasis on rebuilding bonds from the 2023 T20 World Cup, where SA finished as runners-up, says Bavuma
Sport
22 hours ago

“A Pakistan-India match is not just a game of cricket, it's a game of expectations, of emotions,” said Misbah.

Inzamam recalled a 2004 ODI against India in Karachi where he scored a thrilling hundred in a losing chase.

“I got a standing ovation but so did the Indian team for their performance,” he said. “Supporters from both sides would have wanted to see this match.”

Sohail will forever be remembered for one of the most famous on-field spats with Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinals, the last major event played in Pakistan.

“It's not just important for both the countries, I think this rivalry is important for international cricket,” he said. 

The Proteas start their tournament against Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (11am SA time).

Reuters

READ MORE

Hermann’s 148 helps Warriors to flying start; wins for Lions, Dragons, Boland

Hermann carries his bat at Kingsmead, with Manack and Von Berg in the wickets for Gqeberha side
Sport
1 hour ago

Why India won't step on Pakistan soil

The Proteas will count themselves lucky they were drawn in Group B, thus avoiding a three-hour flight to Dubai, where India will play all its ...
Sport
1 day ago

After SA20 cacophony comes the more sedate domestic 50-over challenge

There’ll be less noise, more empty seats, no actual fireworks and certainly no dated Afrikaans popstars miming two songs at the interval between ...
Sport
3 days ago

Walter’s future on a knife-edge

There is a lot more at stake for the Proteas and head coach Rob Walter at the ICC Champions Trophy than just another opportunity to end the nation’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas bowlers will need to be more accurate in Champions Trophy: Walter

South Africa believe if the pitches they encountered in Lahore and Karachi are anything to go by, the Champions Trophy that starts next week will be ...
Sport
4 days ago

Ngidi and Shamsi’s form concerning as Proteas slip to another defeat

There may be more than a week to go before the Proteas’ first match in the Champions Trophy but based on their performances this week, it’s very hard ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’ Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns dismiss Mpheni to reach Nedbank quarters Soccer
  3. Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive Nedbank win over Chippa Soccer
  4. Chiefs brush aside Chippa to make Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  5. ‘Too early to speak about titles’: Pirates coach Riveiro after Sundowns drop ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross