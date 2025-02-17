Champions Trophy will rekindle Pakistan’s love of cricket, say former captains

Cricket fans in Pakistan are buzzing ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and hosting the elite one-day international tournament will rekindle the country's love affair with the sport, three former captains said.

The event, which features the sport's top eight sides in the ODI format, begins on Wednesday with the hosts up against New Zealand in Karachi.

It will be the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years and former batting great Inzamam Ul Haq told Reuters there was no escaping the excitement in the lead-up to the event.

“Right now everyone is talking about the Champions Trophy, in schools, houses, markets, offices, everywhere,” he added.