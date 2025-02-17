Hermann’s 148 helps Warriors to flying start; wins for Lions, Dragons, Boland

An unbeaten century by Jordan Hermann helped the Warriors make a strong start to their CSA One-Day Cup campaign with a commanding 126-run victory over the Dolphins in Durban on Sunday.
There were also wins for Boland, the Lions and North West Dragons on the opening weekend of the 50-over tournament.
In Sunday's other encounter, Boland managed a convincing five-wicket win over the Titans in Paarl, as Imran Manack and Shaun Von Berg played crucial roles with six wickets between them, with both winners walking away with bonus-point triumphs.
Hermann was the centurion at Kingsmead by carrying his bat for a fine 148 not out (145 balls, 14 fours, four sixes), but there was also a telling contribution by Beyers Swanepoel, who thrashed five sixes and six fours in a 43-ball unbeaten 73.
Matthew Breetzke, back from his record-breaking performance with the Proteas in Pakistan, was also in impressive form, plundering 62 off 59 balls (three fours, three sixes) as the Warriors won the toss and batted.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The only wickets to fall were those of Diego Rosier (32) and Breetzke after he put on 116 for the second wicket with Hermann. Swanepoel and Hermann then added an unbroken 150 for third wicket in just under 15 overs to punish the Dolphins and set 344.
In reply, the hosts could only manage 217 all out in 40.2 overs. Former Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts top-scored with 58 (46 balls, six fours, three sixes), while former KwaZulu-Natal all-rounder Andile Mogakane claimed a fine four for 23 in 5.5 overs.
In Paarl, Manack and Von Berg blew away the Titans for just 110 at Boland Park.
Opting to bowl after winning the toss, the former produced stunning figures of 7.4-2-12-3 and the latter was also excellent with 10-0-27-3 to leave the visitors stunned in 41.4 overs.
Dayyaan Galiem top-scored with 45 and the only other player to reach double figures was Roelof van der Merwe with 23.
The veteran spinner took 2 for 28, supported well by fellow slow bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa (3/21), but the 111 target was too low to defend as Boland got to their target in 36 overs, thanks largely to Gavin Kaplan (42*).
On Saturday Lutho Sipamla starred with the ball by claiming four wickets to help the Lions begin the cup with a 40-run win over defending champions Western Province at Newlands.
The Proteas paceman claimed four for 43 in nine overs as the hosts were bowled out for just 219 in pursuit of 260 — a total built around former home favourite Zubayr Hamza’s 56 off 79 balls (three fours, one six) at World Sports Betting Newlands.
There was also a good win for the Dragons on the opening day of action as they overcame Knights by four wickets in Potchefstroom, where Janneman Malan played a major role with his composed 90 (118 balls, six fours, one six).
Restoring confidence crucial for Proteas ahead of Champions Trophy opener
The Knights batted first at JB Marks Oval and were restricted to 257 all out, Jacques Snyman blazing 85 off 77 balls. Patrick Botha managed 40 and Dominic Hendricks struck 29 with Ruan de Swardt (3/44), Kerwin Mungroo (2/35) and Matthew Kleinveldt (2/39) all among the wickets.
Malan and Kleinveldt (42) gave the Dragons a good start to the chase and even though the home team lost wickets regularly, they kept up with the rate thanks to the former holding up one end.
He was the last player to fall with the total on 220, but by that time there had been handy contributions from Rubin Hermann (30), captain Lesiba Ngoepe (24) and Tahir Isaacs (21).
De Swardt (19 not out) and Migael Pretorius (23 not out) ended the game in a hurry with the Dragons sealing victory with 3.1 overs to spare.
Weekend’s CSA One-Day Cup results
Saturday:
Sunday:
CSA media
