Cricket

Batting-friendly pitches put accuracy at the forefront of Proteas’ plans

Monday’s outcome against an Ivitation XI the third time in a week SA conceded over 300 runs in an innings

18 February 2025 - 16:25
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kagiso Rabada will lead the Proteas attack at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Kagiso Rabada will lead the Proteas attack at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Bowlers will have to leave their egos on the team bus at the ICC Champions Trophy and understand they will have to ‘accept’ that totals in excess of 300 may not be a bad outcome. 

Even in their sole warm-up match against a local Invitation XI, which featured a few players with international experience, the Proteas conceded 322 runs in Karachi on Monday. 

That was with an attack that featured Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj. While any warm-up game is only played at about 75% of the intensity that would usually be the case in an international, Monday’s outcome was also the third time in a week that the Proteas have conceded over 300 runs in an innings. 

They’ve also scored over 300 each time, so the players will know going into Friday’s opening Champions Trophy clash with Afghanistan that, given the nature of the pitches in Pakistan, conceding more than a run-a-ball may be deemed a success.

“We want to see it as a challenge,” said Proteas bowling coach Anton Roux. “If the conditions stay the same, then one over can be the difference.

"You have to stack overs up as much as you can so you can build the pressure. You can’t get despondent even if a few overs go against you; you have to try to find a way to turn the game in your favour through a two or three-over spell.”

South Africa’s versatility may be their major weapon for dealing with conditions, which for the first half of the tournament at least appear likely to heavily favour batters. “We have a nice balance to our attack in general,” Roux said.

From Rabada’s experience and class, to Jansen’s left-arm angle and bounce, coupled with Maharaj’s nous, the Proteas have the variety to test the opposition and not allow them to settle. 

Walter’s future on a knife-edge

There is a lot more at stake for the Proteas and head coach Rob Walter at the ICC Champions Trophy than just another opportunity to end the nation’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

But the key to success will lay in execution, which over the course of 50 overs can be hard to maintain. Roux explained that relying solely on raw pace won’t work.

“Pace is only so good if you are accurate with it. We want to zone in, with a laser-like focus of where we want the ball to go and how we want it to get there, and mixing up our artillery for various phases in the game. It’s not just a one mode fits all approach.

“The best ball is the one that goes where you want it to go. Depending on the plan for that particular phase of the game, if you can execute the ball where you want it to go then we are moving in the right direction.

Champions Trophy 2025, all you need to know: squads, groups and schedule

After being scrapped by the ICC, the tournament returns. All the information on this year’s 50-over event
Sport
4 hours ago

"It could be the case of bringing the stumps into play or forcing the batter to score in a certain area of the ground. If you are letting the ball go where you want it to go, then we are standing in good stead.”

South Africa’s recent ODI results don’t instil much confidence but none of the other sides in Group B have much of a record that should be cause for concern. Afghanistan last played an ODI in December last year — against Zimbabwe — England have won just one of their last seven ODIs and Australia have also won only two of the last eight ODIs it has played. 

Given the relative paucity of ODI matches in the last 12 months, the form teams are all in Group A, where India are favourites, primarily because they are the only team guaranteed to play at just one venue — Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

“It will take a concerted team effort on these pitches, not just with the ball, but in the field and with the bat. It will come down to how we execute our skill, that’s all of us, not just a few individuals,” Roux said.

All the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy squads, groups and fixtures here

READ MORE

Restoring confidence crucial for Proteas ahead of Champions Trophy opener

Emphasis on rebuilding bonds from the 2023 T20 World Cup, where SA finished as runners-up, says Bavuma
Sport
2 days ago

Why India won't step on Pakistan soil

The Proteas will count themselves lucky they were drawn in Group B, thus avoiding a three-hour flight to Dubai, where India will play all its ...
Sport
2 days ago

Partnerships the crucial element for Proteas

Heading for his fourth ICC tournament Rassie van der Dussen doesn’t feel that SA’s recent run of six consecutive defeats nor the strike rates, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Champions Trophy will rekindle Pakistan’s love of cricket, say former captains

First major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years starts on Wednesday
Sport
1 day ago

Hermann’s 148 helps Warriors to flying start; wins for Lions, Dragons, Boland

Hermann carries his bat at Kingsmead, with Manack and Von Berg in the wickets for Gqeberha side
Sport
1 day ago

Walter’s future on a knife-edge

There is a lot more at stake for the Proteas and head coach Rob Walter at the ICC Champions Trophy than just another opportunity to end the nation’s ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs get Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw Soccer
  2. ‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’ Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs not yet half the team I want to see: Nasreddine Nabi Soccer
  4. Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive Nedbank win over Chippa Soccer
  5. We can’t run away, says Man Utd boss Amorim after another loss against Spurs Soccer

Latest Videos

This Syrian man stopped an attacker in Austria with his car | REUTERS
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport | REUTERS