Champions Trophy 2025, all you need to know: squads, groups and schedule
After being scrapped by the ICC, the tournament returns. All the information on this year’s 50-over event
The ICC Champions Trophy is being revived after eight years with holders and hosts Pakistan playing New Zealand in the opening game of the ninth edition on Wednesday.
The one-day international (ODI) competition was initially scrapped by cricket's global governing body, the ICC, who wanted only one major tournament in each of the sport's three international formats, and prioritised the 50-over ODI World Cup.
The ICC revived the tournament in November 2021, scheduling the next edition for 2025. With politically estranged rivals India and Pakistan deciding not to visit each other for ICC tournaments, India will play their matches in a neutral venue: in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.
The top seven teams from the 2023 World Cup qualified for the tournament, along with hosts Pakistan. The teams are split into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semifinals.
The squads of all eight teams, groups and fixtures are as follows:
CHAMPIONS TROPHY GROUPS
Group A: Pakistan (hosts), India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan
CHAMPIONS TROPHY SQUADS
Pakistan
Squad:Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Coach: Aaqib Javed (interim)
Best performance: Champions (2017)
India
Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy
Coach: Gautam Gambhir
Best performance: Champions (2002, 2013)
Bangladesh
Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana
Coach: Phil Simmons
Best performance: Semifinals (2017)
New Zealand
Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
Coach: Gary Stead
Best performance: Champions (2000)
Afghanistan
Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran
Coach: Jonathan Trott
Best performance: Debutants (2025)
England
Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
Coach: Brendon McCullum
Best performance: Runners-up (2004, 2013)
Australia
Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
Coach: Andrew McDonald
Best performance: Champions (2006, 2009)
South Africa
Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch
Coach: Rob Walter
Best performance: Champions (1998)
CHAMPIONS TROPHY SCHEDULE
(All 11am South Africa time)
February 19: Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan
February 20: Bangladesh v India, Dubai, UAE
February 21: Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi
February 22: Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan
February 23: Pakistan v India, Dubai
February 24: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
February 25: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi
February 26: Afghanistan v England, Lahore
February 27: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi
February 28: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore
March 1: South Africa v England, Karachi
March 2: New Zealand v India, Dubai
March 4: semifinal 1, Dubai
March 5: semifinal 2, Lahore
March 9: Final, Lahore/Dubai