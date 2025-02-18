Champions Trophy 2025, all you need to know: squads, groups and schedule

The ICC Champions Trophy is being revived after eight years with holders and hosts Pakistan playing New Zealand in the opening game of the ninth edition on Wednesday.

The one-day international (ODI) competition was initially scrapped by cricket's global governing body, the ICC, who wanted only one major tournament in each of the sport's three international formats, and prioritised the 50-over ODI World Cup.

The ICC revived the tournament in November 2021, scheduling the next edition for 2025. With politically estranged rivals India and Pakistan deciding not to visit each other for ICC tournaments, India will play their matches in a neutral venue: in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The top seven teams from the 2023 World Cup qualified for the tournament, along with hosts Pakistan. The teams are split into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semifinals.

The squads of all eight teams, groups and fixtures are as follows: