Cricket

Champions Trophy 2025, all you need to know: squads, groups and schedule

After being scrapped by the ICC, the tournament returns. All the information on this year’s 50-over event

18 February 2025 - 12:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam bats in a nets session at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday.
Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam bats in a nets session at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

The ICC Champions Trophy is being revived after eight years with holders and hosts Pakistan playing New Zealand in the opening game of the ninth edition on Wednesday.

The one-day international (ODI) competition was initially scrapped by cricket's global governing body, the ICC, who wanted only one major tournament in each of the sport's three international formats, and prioritised the 50-over ODI World Cup.

The ICC revived the tournament in November 2021, scheduling the next edition for 2025. With politically estranged rivals India and Pakistan deciding not to visit each other for ICC tournaments, India will play their matches in a neutral venue: in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The top seven teams from the 2023 World Cup qualified for the tournament, along with hosts Pakistan. The teams are split into two groups, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semifinals.

The squads of all eight teams, groups and fixtures are as follows:

CHAMPIONS TROPHY GROUPS

Group A: Pakistan (hosts), India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan

CHAMPIONS TROPHY SQUADS

Pakistan

Squad:Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Coach: Aaqib Javed (interim)

Best performance: Champions (2017)

India captain Rohit Sharma holds the trophy after winning the One Day International series against England after the second match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on February 12.
India captain Rohit Sharma holds the trophy after winning the One Day International series against England after the second match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on February 12.
Image: Reuters/Amit Dave

India

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Coach: Gautam Gambhir

Best performance: Champions (2002, 2013)

Bangladesh

Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Coach: Phil Simmons

Best performance: Semifinals (2017)

New Zealand

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Coach: Gary Stead

Best performance: Champions (2000)

Afghanistan

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Best performance: Debutants (2025)

England coach Brendon McCullum. File photo
England coach Brendon McCullum. File photo
Image: Philip Brown/Getty Images

England

Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Coach: Brendon McCullum

Best performance: Runners-up (2004, 2013)

Australia

Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Best performance: Champions (2006, 2009)

South Africa

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Coach: Rob Walter

Best performance: Champions (1998)

CHAMPIONS TROPHY SCHEDULE

(All 11am South Africa time)

February 19: Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

February 20: Bangladesh v India, Dubai, UAE

February 21: Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi

February 22: Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

February 23: Pakistan v India, Dubai

February 24: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

February 25: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi

February 26: Afghanistan v England, Lahore

February 27: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

February 28: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore

March 1: South Africa v England, Karachi

March 2: New Zealand v India, Dubai

March 4: semifinal 1, Dubai

March 5: semifinal 2, Lahore

March 9: Final, Lahore/Dubai

READ MORE

Restoring confidence crucial for Proteas ahead of Champions Trophy opener

Emphasis on rebuilding bonds from the 2023 T20 World Cup, where SA finished as runners-up, says Bavuma
Sport
1 day ago

Hermann’s 148 helps Warriors to flying start; wins for Lions, Dragons, Boland

Hermann carries his bat at Kingsmead, with Manack and Von Berg in the wickets for Gqeberha side
Sport
1 day ago

Why India won't step on Pakistan soil

The Proteas will count themselves lucky they were drawn in Group B, thus avoiding a three-hour flight to Dubai, where India will play all its ...
Sport
2 days ago

Walter’s future on a knife-edge

There is a lot more at stake for the Proteas and head coach Rob Walter at the ICC Champions Trophy than just another opportunity to end the nation’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas bowlers will need to be more accurate in Champions Trophy: Walter

South Africa believe if the pitches they encountered in Lahore and Karachi are anything to go by, the Champions Trophy that starts next week will be ...
Sport
5 days ago

Ngidi and Shamsi’s form concerning as Proteas slip to another defeat

There may be more than a week to go before the Proteas’ first match in the Champions Trophy but based on their performances this week, it’s very hard ...
Sport
5 days ago

Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Australia

Asalanka leads from the front as Sri Lanka upstage weakened Baggy Greens in ODI in Colombo
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs get Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw Soccer
  2. ‘Shakes’ Mashaba discharged from hospital ‘in jubilant mood’ Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs not yet half the team I want to see: Nasreddine Nabi Soccer
  4. Nabi wants more from Chiefs after impressive Nedbank win over Chippa Soccer
  5. We can’t run away, says Man Utd boss Amorim after another loss against Spurs Soccer

Latest Videos

This Syrian man stopped an attacker in Austria with his car | REUTERS
Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport | REUTERS