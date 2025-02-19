Cricket

New Zealand beat hosts Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener

19 February 2025 - 19:07 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New Zealand's Tom Latham in action in their ICC Champions Trophy group A win against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday.
New Zealand's Tom Latham in action in their ICC Champions Trophy group A win against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

New Zealand underlined their title aspirations with a 60-run victory against hosts and defending champions Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy Group A match the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Will Young struck 107 and Tom Latham smashed an unbeaten 118 to help New Zealand overcome a sluggish start and post a commanding 320-5 after being put into bat.

Glenn Phillips chipped in with a brisk 61 as New Zealand breached the 300-mark, which had looked like a distant dream after their wobbly start.

Pakistan were all out for 260 in 47.2 overs with Babar Azam (64) and Khushdil Shah (69) scoring half-centuries but the hosts never looked in the hunt.

Scorecard here 

All the Champions Trophy squads, groups and fixtures here

Reuters

READ MORE

Maharaj adopts defensive tactics for Champions Trophy opener in Karachi

Flat conditions mean spin bowlers won't get much traction, so building pressure and limiting boundaries will be essential
Sport
5 hours ago

Absence of world’s leading fast bowlers at Champions Trophy raises questions for ICC

‘It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the cricket calendar is chock-a-block’: Proteas bowling coach Anton Roux
Sport
11 hours ago

Champions Trophy will rekindle Pakistan’s love of cricket, say former captains

First major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years starts on Wednesday
Sport
2 days ago

Batting-friendly pitches put accuracy at forefront of Proteas’ plans

Monday’s outcome against an Ivitation XI was the third time in a week SA conceded more than 300 runs in an innings.
Sport
1 day ago

Champions Trophy 2025, all you need to know: squads, groups and schedule

After being scrapped by the ICC, the tournament returns. All the information on this year’s 50-over event
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Spain federation says refs sickened by abuse after Bellingham red card Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs get Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Caster Semenya bows out of the international stage Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs aim to keep ‘positive vibes’ going with third win in a row Soccer
  5. Tshegofatso Mabasa sets sights on ‘Tso’ Vilakazi’s Pirates scoring record Soccer

Latest Videos

2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU
First budget speech postponement since 1994