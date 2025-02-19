New Zealand beat hosts Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener
19 February 2025 - 19:07
New Zealand underlined their title aspirations with a 60-run victory against hosts and defending champions Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy Group A match the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.
Will Young struck 107 and Tom Latham smashed an unbeaten 118 to help New Zealand overcome a sluggish start and post a commanding 320-5 after being put into bat.
Glenn Phillips chipped in with a brisk 61 as New Zealand breached the 300-mark, which had looked like a distant dream after their wobbly start.
Pakistan were all out for 260 in 47.2 overs with Babar Azam (64) and Khushdil Shah (69) scoring half-centuries but the hosts never looked in the hunt.
Reuters
