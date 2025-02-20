Heinrich Klaasen
Five key players for Proteas at Champions Trophy
Image: Eugene Coetzee
In a short and sharp tournament such as the Champions Trophy, hitting the ground running will be critical. South Africa play their first match on Friday against Afghanistan and these are the key players if they are going to annex the title.
Temba Bavuma
Can the South African captain transfer his glorious Test form to the 50-over format? A player of his class and experience should, but Bavuma has not had the rub of the green in tournaments. His leadership will be critical but as a top-order batter in the subcontinent he also carries a heavy burden. Any big total will be dependent on one of the top three anchoring the innings. Bavuma is ideally suited to that role and it's about time he stamped his authority on an ICC tournament.
Marco Jansen
Jansen is in the midst of another magnificent season and has produced sublime performances with bat and ball across the Test and T20 formats, while his catching in the slips and gully continues to surprise. Jansen has been inconsistent in the ICC events he has played in, with nerves getting the better of him, particularly in important matches. Hopefully the confidence he’s built up over the season will carry him through over the next few weeks.
Aiden Markram
A crucial part of the starting team because of the balance he provides. An obvious weapon with the bat, he has only shown glimpses of his best form this season. He’s not been helped by the chopping and changing of personnel, but this ODI unit is more settled and role definitions are clear. It is with the ball that his presence could be most valuable. If South Africa only choose one front-line spinner, Markram’s bowling workload will increase — and he’s shown in the T20 format how effective he can be.
