Previously controversial, now Proteas vs Afghanistan is just a cricket match

Expecting the ICC to take a stance on a subject this volatile, when its leader — Jay Shah — is so obviously biased because of his father’s senior position in the Indian government, should surprise no-one. This is after all an organisation that appears to have given up governing the game and rather turned into what the great West Indies fast bowler and former commentator Michael Holding first described as an ‘events management company.’

In the case of the Champions Trophy it can’t even do that properly, because as it stands, no-one knows where the final of the tournament will take place on March 9.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was not asked a question about boycotts in his brief prematch media engagement in Karachi on Thursday.

He has previously talked about the importance of equality in the sport, but there is little else he can do as part of a professional team. There are mechanisms in place to deal with such issues, but the ICC chooses not to use them — mainly because of political expediency.

SA may win or it may lose to Afghanistan, and if it’s the latter they’ll be called chokers again. But it won’t matter, it’s not the most important issue surrounding this match or tournament. It never was.

