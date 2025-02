Proteas use familiar conditions to kick-start Champions Trophy challenge

He's made two Test centuries and was the fourth highest run-scorer in the SA20 this season, highlighting his ability to adapt to conditions, when at home. But Friday showed he was carrying that confidence on the road as well.

“To dumb it down for myself, it's about mindset and approach,” said Rickelton. “If you look at the guys like Travis Head and Shubman Gill, they all play in a similar way across all three formats.”

Obvious comparisons with Quinton de Kock were being drawn, especially by overseas viewers who’ve not seen much of Rickelton this summer.

The Champions trophy is SA’s first ICC event, since De Kock announced his retirement from ODIs after the 2023 World Cup and who would be able to replace him was always going to be a hot topic.

But while there are similarities; both bat at the top of the order, they’re left-handers and keep wicket, Rickelton showed on Friday that where De Kock was heavily reliant on his strength square of the wicket, Rickelton was able to adapt and score effectively down the ground, particularly early in his innings.

Only 15 of his 103 runs in Karachi were scored behind square. “The wickets here can be quite skiddy, so as a group we emphasised trying to hit a lot straighter for longer. If it skids you get bowled or lbw quite easily,” he said.

The effective analysis of conditions will be a bit more challenging for Rawalpindi where SA face Australia on Tuesday. It’s been two years since that venue hosted an ODI, although it was a high-scoring affair in which Pakistan chased down 337 to beat New Zealand.