“If (Jofra) Archer takes that catch, we may be talking about a different result,” Rabada said in reference to the English fast bowler’s horror miss when Alex Carey had 49. Carey added 20 more runs as part of a superb 146-run fifth wicket partnership with Inglis.
“It was still impressive, but it doesn’t put us on edge. (When we face them) it's a game we will look to attack,” Rabada, who is battling a slight cold, added.
South Africa delivered a clinical display against Afghanistan to get their tournament going, but they understand the beast they’ll be facing in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
“We did really well, but we are going to be coming up against a higher quality batting line-up.”
They will be closely studying Monday’s match between New Zealand and Bangladesh, which is also being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, to give them an idea of the conditions they will encounter. The last time the venue hosted an ODI was in 2023 when Pakistan successfully chased 337 to beat New Zealand.
But the ground, like the other venues which are hosting the Champions Trophy, has undergone refurbishment. Matches in Lahore and Karachi, have both been high scoring, with Inglis’ century the fifth in three matches at those two venues.
Rabada says Proteas will be ready for high quality Australia batting line-up
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
Australia’s world championship pedigree meant they didn’t have to make a statement in their opening Champions Trophy clash to garner the Proteas’ attention, but the stunning record run chase against England did impress the South Africans.
The Proteas were travelling to Rawalpindi on Saturday, so missed most of the England innings in which Ben Duckett’s 165 set up a total of 351/8. But Australia, thanks to Josh Inglis’ unbeaten 120, chased it down in the 48th over to achieve the highest target in a men's ICC tournament.
The triumph was even more amazing because Steve Smith and Travis Head contributed a combined 11 runs with both dismissed inside the first five overs.
“If (Jofra) Archer takes that catch, we may be talking about a different result,” Rabada said in reference to the English fast bowler’s horror miss when Alex Carey had 49. Carey added 20 more runs as part of a superb 146-run fifth wicket partnership with Inglis.
“It was still impressive, but it doesn’t put us on edge. (When we face them) it's a game we will look to attack,” Rabada, who is battling a slight cold, added.
South Africa delivered a clinical display against Afghanistan to get their tournament going, but they understand the beast they’ll be facing in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
“We did really well, but we are going to be coming up against a higher quality batting line-up.”
They will be closely studying Monday’s match between New Zealand and Bangladesh, which is also being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, to give them an idea of the conditions they will encounter. The last time the venue hosted an ODI was in 2023 when Pakistan successfully chased 337 to beat New Zealand.
But the ground, like the other venues which are hosting the Champions Trophy, has undergone refurbishment. Matches in Lahore and Karachi, have both been high scoring, with Inglis’ century the fifth in three matches at those two venues.
“The pitches are really good and the outfields are so quick. You will have to have your wits about you, especially when defending what you may think is a good score,” said Rabada.
South Africa calmed any concerns there were about form last Wednesday, ending a six-match losing streak with their 107-run win over the Afghans. The bowling was proficient too, with Rabada looking refreshed as the attack’s leader and finishing with 3/36.
He explained that he could feel the benefits of careful management over the season. Rabada played in only two of South Africa's limited overs matches this summer, with a special focus on the six Tests against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He took 28 wickets at an average of 21.17, helping South Africa earn a spot in the World Test Championship final.
“I have to say the team’s management and CSA have been proactive in how they’ve managed me. It can be demanding and if things don’t go your way you can feel the mental fatigue. All the continuous playing can also make you just stop enjoying the game.”
* Heinrich Klaasen’s readiness for Tuesday’s clash will be determined at training on Monday. The devastating striker missed South Africa's opening match with a left elbow soft tissue injury.
READ MORE
Clinical Proteas dispatch fragile Afghanistan in ICC opener
Proteas reach 315/6 as Rickelton gets it right again
Five key players for Proteas at Champions Trophy
Why CSA’s One-Day Challenge still matters, even if no-one is watching
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos