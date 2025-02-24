Ravindra, Bracewell star as NZ make Champions Trophy semis

New Zealand powered into the semifinals of the Champions Trophy, taking India along with them after Rachin Ravindra's century and inspired bowling from Michael Bracewell ensured a five-wicket win over Group A opponents Bangladesh on Monday.

Chasing 237 for victory thanks to Bracewell's four-wicket haul, New Zealand lost Will Young for a duck in the opening over and Kane Williamson for five shortly after but Ravindra's classy 112 and Tom Latham's 55 secured the victory in 46.1 overs.

Bangladesh earlier squandered a good start and made 236-9 in 50 overs thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77 and Jaker Ali's 45 but paid a heavy price for 178 dot balls in their innings.

The result meant that defending champions Pakistan joined Bangladesh in being knocked out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches against New Zealand and India.

“Yeah, that's nice [to go through]. We knew Bangladesh were a tough challenge on this wicket,” New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said.