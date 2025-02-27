Afghanistan will never be taken lightly again, says coach Trott

Afghanistan's performances at the 50-overs and Twenty20 World Cups mean there is no chance of Australia taking them lightly in Friday's Champions Trophy match, particularly with a place in the semifinals on the line, coach Jonathan Trott said.

Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in Lahore on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for a berth in the last four, underlining their strength in limited-overs cricket.

Trott's side beat England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to finish sixth at the 50-overs World Cup in 2023 and followed that up by making the semifinals of the T20 edition last year, beating Australia along the way.

“It's all on the line, and since I've been coach we've played against Australia three times and we've been in the game in each of those games,” former England batter Trott said.