Van der Dussen’s future uncertain as Proteas sniff semifinal berth

Van der Dussen, who has already stepped away from first-class cricket, outlined the widening pool of young players, especially top-order batters — the position he occupies — who have made an impression in the last few seasons.
“If you look at the domestic structures, there’s Matthew Breetzke, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and even in this Proteas squad, Ryan [Rickelton] is only starting out.”
“There are so many good players, so I’m not blind to the possibility that if I don’t perform someone will be there to take my place. I certainly don’t expect any preferential treatment, because I think in a healthy environment guys organically push each other.”
Van der Dussen confirmed he would commit to a new limited-overs contract should CSA offer him one, even if it is as part of a transitional squad that will help build solidity and experience for younger players who will need experience before 2027. That would mean not becoming a full-time “freelancer” like Faf du Plessis.
“I don’t know if the prospect of not playing for the Proteas is filled by playing in [T20] leagues. Representing my country has been one of my big and only goals and if that falls away, I’m not sure what I’m going to do. Leagues are nice but it’s not the be-all and end-all,” said Van der Dussen.
Though Rassie van der Dussen is contemplating retirement, he is also open to continue playing for the Proteas — even if it means he misses out on the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa.
Van der Dussen said he would reassess his future after the Champions Trophy. South Africa face England in the final group B match on Saturday, where victory would assure the Proteas of a spot in the semifinal.
Before the Champions Trophy, Van der Dussen had rated his chances of playing at the 2027 World Cup as “50/50” — a figure that doesn’t seem to have changed.
“My national contract is coming up [at the end of April] and then I will have discussions with Rob [Walter] and Enoch [Nkwe] about where they see me and what my role is going forward,” he said.
At 36, Van der Dussen is one of the team’s elder statesmen, but as he proved in the opening match against Afghanistan, where he scored a valuable half-century, he remains an important cog in the wheel.
“There is definitely a possibility that this is my last ICC tournament. It’s just reality.”
Meanwhile, the prospect of playing against an England side which was eliminated from the tournament after their defeat on Wednesday to Afghanistan won’t change the Proteas’ approach on Saturday.
“The nature of the Champions Trophy is cut-throat. There’s no room to come back if you have a bad start, as is the case with England,” said Van der Dussen.
“They will be dangerous. They’ve received a lot of criticism and they will want to prove a point. For us the challenge is to keep that momentum from a week ago. It is a match against England — we don’t need extra motivation. They are a dangerous team and we want to win.”
SA’s semifinal berth could be confirmed on Friday should Australia defeat the Afghans. In that scenario, victory for SA against England would secure top spot in the group, which would ensure they remain in Pakistan and face New Zealand in the second semifinal in Lahore next Wednesday.
