Cricket

Chakravarthy spins India to win against NZ, meaning Proteas meet Kiwis

Result means India face Australia in Tuesday’s Dubai semi, while South Africa play on Wednesday in Lahore

02 March 2025 - 19:37 By Amlan Chakraborty
India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young in their ICC Champions Trophy group A win against New Zealand a Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Satish Kumar

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy justified his selection with a five-wicket haul and bowled India to a 44-run victory against New Zealand in a group A clash between two sides that had already made the last four of the Champions Trophy.

Electing to field, New Zealand restricted India to 249-9 with Matt Henry (5-42) leading their superb bowling display backed up by their characteristic sharp catching.

Shreyas Iyer (79), Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45) scored valuable runs but India still settled for a below-par total.

Chakravarthy (5-42) helped India bundle out New Zealand for 205 despite Kane Williamson's classy 81 to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Sunday's result means India, who topped group A, will face Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday.

New Zealand will take on group B winners South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday.

“New Zealand are a good team, who are playing some good cricket,” India captain Rohit Sharma said. “Very important to get a good result, we played a perfect game.”

India did not start well, though, and slumped to 30-3 in the seventh over after Henry's two-wicket burst in the power play.

The seamer removed Shubman Gill lbw and dismissed Virat Kohli when Glenn Phillips took a breathtaking catch at backward point leaving the batsman crestfallen.

Between those dismissals, Rohit, who often leads India's power play assault, mistimed his pull shot against Kyle Jamieson and returned to pavilion. Iyer and Axar forged a 98-run stand to steady India before both fell in quick succession.

Markram backs adaptable Proteas in semifinal logistical nightmare

SA wait for result between Kiwis and Pakistan to know opponents, venue and date
Sport
10 hours ago

Pandya produced a run-a-ball cameo down the order but India still fell short of the 250-mark. All-rounder Pandya returned to remove Rachin Ravindra for six in the fourth over of the New Zealand innings but Williamson kept them in the hunt.

India substituted pacer Harshit Rana with Chakravarthy and the spinner made an immediate affect in his first match of the tournament that earned him player-of-the-match award.

India's spin quartet, who went on to claim nine of the 10 New Zealand wickets, put the squeeze on in the middle overs with Chakravarthy running through the middle and lower order.

“India controlled the middle phase better,” New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said.

“It spun a bit more than we thought, and they squeezed us well with four quality spinners.” 

Reuters

