Chakravarthy spins India to win against NZ, meaning Proteas meet Kiwis

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy justified his selection with a five-wicket haul and bowled India to a 44-run victory against New Zealand in a group A clash between two sides that had already made the last four of the Champions Trophy.

Electing to field, New Zealand restricted India to 249-9 with Matt Henry (5-42) leading their superb bowling display backed up by their characteristic sharp catching.

Shreyas Iyer (79), Axar Patel (42) and Hardik Pandya (45) scored valuable runs but India still settled for a below-par total.

Chakravarthy (5-42) helped India bundle out New Zealand for 205 despite Kane Williamson's classy 81 to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Sunday's result means India, who topped group A, will face Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday.