The Gaddafi Stadium surface in Lahore, where the Proteas will be playing in their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday (11am SA time), is a batter’s dream.
The pitch has been likened to being as flat as the N1 highway, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely and providing little assistance to the bowlers.
The stats in the competition back that talk, with the scores ranging from a low of 273 to a high of 356.
In-form Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen was licking his lips at the prospect of batting on it in his presser on Monday. He hopes to help the Proteas continue their momentum into the knockout stages after topping the group unbeaten with wins over England and Afghanistan and a washout against Australia.
The Proteas have won six of the 10 ODIs they’ve played in Lahore.
Klaasen licks lips for run-friendly Gaddafi Stadium in semifinal
‘We’ve got the experience now and the big boys need to step up on Wednesday’
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
The Gaddafi Stadium surface in Lahore, where the Proteas will be playing in their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday (11am SA time), is a batter’s dream.
The pitch has been likened to being as flat as the N1 highway, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely and providing little assistance to the bowlers.
The stats in the competition back that talk, with the scores ranging from a low of 273 to a high of 356.
In-form Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen was licking his lips at the prospect of batting on it in his presser on Monday. He hopes to help the Proteas continue their momentum into the knockout stages after topping the group unbeaten with wins over England and Afghanistan and a washout against Australia.
The Proteas have won six of the 10 ODIs they’ve played in Lahore.
“Pakistan conditions have been so good to bat on,” Klaasen said with a twinkle in his eye.
“It’s quite chilly outside, and the ball will swing a little bit more. It doesn’t look like it is going to rain.
“Other than that it’s just good cricket and skill that need to be applied from the bowler’s side and batting.
“It is a nice place to bat in at the moment. You get a little bit of rhythm similar to Indian wickets. When you have a nice rhythm on these wickets you can go through a nice patch.”
New Zealand beat South Africa the last time they met three weeks ago in the tri-series warm-up event at the same venue.
But that was a diluted Proteas without the likes of key players Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Klaasen, who were resting after the SA20.
Wednesday’s combination will be strong and looking for payback in what is expected to be a competitive showdown.
Klaasen will want to ride on the crest of his recent form, which has seen him scoring four fifties in his last five innings dating back to the SA20 through the group stages of the Champions Trophy.
As documented, the Proteas have had some travelling over the past few days as they were unsure until Sunday night which semifinal they would be playing in. They had to do some back and forth from Pakistan to the UAE and back to Pakistan in less than 24 hours.
Proteas’ Heinrich Klaasen aims to be the best in the world
Klaasen said it was not an ideal situation, but he was not overly concerned and did not think it would affect the team.
The date between the Black Caps and Proteas will be South Africa’s third successive major knockout stage fixture after the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinals and 2024’s T20 World Cup final.
Klaasen said South Africa have all the experience to carry them over the line this time around.
“I think there’s a little less nerves because we have a little bit more experience in the semifinal department now ... because we’ve been playing good cricket and we’ve been getting the rewards.
“The boys are holding a little more composure in the bigger moments of a game, so hopefully we can get into another final.
“We’ve got the experience now and the big boys need to step up on Wednesday.”
Daily Dispatch
READ MORE
‘This is not our home’: Rohit plays down India’s Dubai advantage
Proteas’ Heinrich Klaasen aims to be the best in the world
Markram backs adaptable Proteas in semifinal logistical nightmare
Chakravarthy spins India to win against NZ, meaning Proteas meet Kiwis
Proteas semifinal bound after smashing hapless England
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos