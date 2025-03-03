Proteas’ Heinrich Klaasen aims to be the best in the world

“I'm quite pleased with my innings [against England], standing still and just trusting my technique. I know my swing is good, so as long as it clicks, then I'm quite happy.”

The Proteas won two games in group B — the other victory was by 107 runs against Afghanistan in their opening game in Karachi — then their second match against Australia in Rawalpindi was rained out.

South Africa ended with five points and a net run rate of 2.395, Australia were second in the group with four points (NRR, 0.475), Afghanistan were third on three points and England last with zero.

India topped group A with six points, New Zealand were second with four, with Bangladesh and Pakistan ending on one apiece.

Reuters