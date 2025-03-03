Cricket

Proteas’ Heinrich Klaasen aims to be the best in the world

In-form wicketkeeper-batter has scored fifties in his last five matches, including his 64 in win against England

03 March 2025 - 13:40 By Chiranjit Ojha
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen bats in their ICC Champions Trophy group B win against England at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen has been in top form lately, scoring fifties in his last five matches.

But the wicketkeeper-batter has set his sights on a bigger goal during the Champions Trophy: to become the best in the world.

India's 44-run victory against New Zealand in the final group A clash in Dubai on Sunday meant the Proteas, winners of group B, will meet the Black Caps in their semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday (11am SA time).

India meet Australia in Tuesday's first semifinal at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Klaasen, fourth in the ICC's world rankings for batsmen in One-Day Internationals, scored 64 off 56 balls on Saturday to help South Africa qualify for the semis with a seven-wicket win over England.

“I gave myself a challenge with [South Africa white ball coach] Rob Walter this trip. I want to be the best in the world,” Klaasen told Sky Sports after the match in Karachi.

“I know I can play situations well and for me — just to keep hitting it on the ground for as long as possible, like I did tonight is important.

“I'm quite pleased with my innings [against England], standing still and just trusting my technique. I know my swing is good, so as long as it clicks, then I'm quite happy.”

The Proteas won two games in group B — the other victory was by 107 runs against Afghanistan in their opening game in Karachi — then their second match against Australia in Rawalpindi was rained out.

South Africa ended with five points and a net run rate of 2.395, Australia were second in the group with four points (NRR, 0.475), Afghanistan were third on three points and England last with zero.

India topped group A with six points, New Zealand were second with four, with Bangladesh and Pakistan ending on one apiece.

Reuters

