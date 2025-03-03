‘This is not our home’: Rohit plays down India’s Dubai advantage

India captain Rohit Sharma dismissed suggestions they have had an unfair advantage by being allowed to play all their ICC Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

India refused to tour Pakistan for the tournament because of the strained political relations between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

The International Cricket Council, which has former Indian board secretary Jay Shah as its present chair, has been criticised for obliging the game's financial engine by letting India camp in Dubai.

While other teams shuttled among three Pakistani cities and Dubai, India did not face any travel hassle and gained valuable insights into the conditions in Dubai having played their all three group matches here.

Rohit denied they held any advantage and said surfaces at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium behaved differently.