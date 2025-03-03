Cricket

‘This is not our home’: Rohit plays down India’s Dubai advantage

‘This is new for us too,’ says captain ahead of semifinal against injury-ravaged Australia

03 March 2025 - 16:29 By Amlan Chakraborty
India captain Rohit Sharma bats in their ICC Champions Trophy win against New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma dismissed suggestions they have had an unfair advantage by being allowed to play all their ICC Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

India refused to tour Pakistan for the tournament because of the strained political relations between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

The International Cricket Council, which has former Indian board secretary Jay Shah as its present chair, has been criticised for obliging the game's financial engine by letting India camp in Dubai.

While other teams shuttled among three Pakistani cities and Dubai, India did not face any travel hassle and gained valuable insights into the conditions in Dubai having played their all three group matches here.

Rohit denied they held any advantage and said surfaces at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium behaved differently.

“There are four or five surfaces that are being used and every surface has a different nature,” the opener said ahead of Tuesday's semifinal against Australia.

“The pitches look the same, but when you play on it, it has played in a different way. So, you can't go thinking 'we played like this yesterday, and today we'll play like this'.

“We don't know which pitch is going to be played in the semifinal. But whatever happens, we have to adapt and see what is happening.

“This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don't play so many matches here. This is new for us too.”

After Sunday's 44-run final group A win against New Zealand, India are unbeaten in the tournament but Rohit predicted tough contest against Australia, who prevailed in their last encounter in a one-day international in the final of the 2023 World Cup.

“Look, Australia have been such a great team over the years. So we will expect some fightbacks, we will expect some nervy times as well in the middle.

“But that is how the game is being played these days. And you are talking about a semifinal.” 

Yet with what most have seen as a venue advantage and a depleted Australia, India will be gunning for revenge when the familiar foes clash.

By staying put in one venue, India have gained valuable insights into the vastly different conditions in Dubai, where spinners have dominated typically low-scoring matches.

Against an injury-ravaged Australia, India sense an opportunity to settle a score against an opponent who also beat them in the finals of the World Test Championship in 2023.

In absence of Australia's front-line quicks, including regular skipper Pat Cummins, stopgap captain Steve Smith will be banking on his second-string pace attack to make early dents in India's batting line-up.

India's four-pronged spin unit claiming nine of the 10 New Zealand wickets on Sunday while successfully defending 249-9 was a fair indication of the turn on offer in Dubai.

Sport
14 hours ago

Varun Chakravarthy, India's fourth spinner, claimed 5-42 in his Champions Trophy debut leaving skipper Rohit with “a good headache”.

While Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are known for their spin proficiency, Australia will also count on the firepower that Josh Inglis provides in the middle order.

India will also be sick of the sight of their familiar nemesis Travis Head.

Head smashed match-winning hundreds against them in both the finals of the ICC events two years ago and the opener seems to have regained his form just in time.

Australia substituted injured opener Matthew Short with spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly but the onus will be on Adam Zampa to lead their spin attack.

“I don't think I'm bowling quite at my best but I like to think the beauty about me, when I'm not quite at my best and not feeling that great out there, is my ability to still contribute and take those big wickets,” leg-spinner Zampa said. 

Reuters

