Cricket

George Linde called in as cover for Proteas at Champions Trophy

04 March 2025 - 09:59
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
George Linde is heading to Pakistan to join the Proteas for the Champions Trophy.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

All-rounder George Linde was added to the Proteas Champions Trophy squad as a travelling reserve on Tuesday, with concerns mounting about the fitness of Aiden Markram. 

Linde, 33, has been in excellent form across all formats this season and threw himself into the spotlight with a player-of-the-match performance against Pakistan in a T20 International in December.

His omission from the original squad was criticised, with South Africa's selectors backing Tabraiz Shamsi despite Linde being a better batter, while his bowling this season has also been more penetrative. 

He was crucial to MI Cape Town's success in the SA20 last month, scoring 161 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 and picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.29.

Markram, who injured his right hamstring while fielding against England on Saturday, will have a fitness test before the Proteas training session in Lahore on Tuesday. South Africa face New Zealand in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi, who missed the last group game against England because of illness, have recovered and will take part in Tuesday's training session at the Gaddafi Stadium.

