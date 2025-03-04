Cricket

Stats show NZ hold upper hand in ICC competitions against Proteas

04 March 2025 - 15:52
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Wiaan Mulder is SA's leading wicket-taker at the Champions Trophy.
Image: Sameer Ali/Getty Images

The Proteas meet New Zealand in Wednesday's 2025 ICC Champions semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Here is a look at the statistics between the two in International Cricket Council competitions:

2025 ICC Champions semifinal, New Zealand vs South Africa, statistics

ODI overall: Played 73. SA W42; NZ W26; No Result 5

ICC ODI EVENTS — P11. SA W4; NZ W7

Champions Trophy: P2. SA W1; NZ W1

Last Three Meetings: 

  • Cricket World Cup 2019 — NZ won by 4 wickets, Birmingham
  • CWC 2023 — SA won by 190 runs, Pune
  • Triangular 2025 — NZ won by 6 wickets, Lahore

SA Top Run scorer Champions Trophy 2025

  • Ryan Rickelton — 130 (Highest — 103)
  • Rassie van der Dussen — 124 (Highest 72*)
  • Heinrich Klaasen — 64 (Highest 64)

 

NZ Top Run Scorers

  • Tom Latham — 187 (Highest — 118*)
  • Will Young — 129 (Highest — 107)
  • Rachin Ravindra — 118 (Highest 112)

SA Top Wicket-taker

  • 5 — Wiaan Mulder (Economy Rate 3.37, Ave 12.20)
  • 4 — Marco Jansen (Econ 4.73, Ave 17.75), Kagiso Rabada (Econ 5.03, Ave 19.50)

NZ Top wicket-taker

  • 8 — Matt Henry (Econ 5.09, Ave 15.50)
  • 6 — Will O’ Rourke (Econ 5.07, Ave 23.66)
  • 5 — Michael Bracewell (Econ 4.13, Ave 24.00)

 

