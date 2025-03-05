Amla, Bavuma, politics, justice: Tolsi’s book addresses erased black cricket history

Journalist Niren Tolsi fuses politics, history, socio-economics, justice and injustice like few writers in his new book Writing Around the Wicket: Race, Class and History in South African Cricket.

A long-time Mail and Guardian senior reporter and freelancer, Tolsi has established a reputation as one of South Africa’s best writers and commentators on politics, justice and corruption.

Tolsi, 48, also an arts practitioner and documentary filmmaker and recipient of the Ruth First Fellowship and Heinrich Böll Journalism Fellowship, has been working for a number of years on an in-depth book on the 2012 Marikana massacre, which he covered extensively for the M&G.

Before that can be brought to publication, he has published an anthology of his essays on cricket from the last 15 years, which reads like less of a collection, more of a study.

Tolsi’s several awards include the 2018 SAB Sports Writer of the Year award. That was for his long-form piece, The Rainbow Beauty of Hashim Amla, which explored the symbolism of the Proteas captain's success.

“This was something I think I just needed to get out to prove to myself that I could. And it wouldn’t have to be that 20 years down the line everyone is still waiting for the book about Marikana,” Tolsi said in conversation with writer Oscar Masinyana at Lit.Culture Books in Brixton, Johannesburg on Friday.