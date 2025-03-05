‘Best chaser the game has seen’: Kohli produces another masterclass for India
Batter hit only five boundaries in his disciplined knock as he focused more on risk-free accumulation of runs
Virat Kohli gave another masterclass on how to bat under pressure in a run chase as he produced a match-winning knock that sent India into the final of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.
Kohli's masterly 84 helped India chase down a tricky target of 265 against Australia in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has typically produced low-scoring contests.
Kohli hit only five boundaries in his disciplined knock as he focused more on risk-free accumulation of runs after India slumped to 43-2 in the eighth over.
It was similar to his match-winning hundred against Pakistan, which contained seven fours.
“For me, it's about understanding the conditions and preparing my game accordingly,” Kohli said after collecting the player-of-the-match award.
"[It's about] just rotating strike, because partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing.”
A modern master, Kohli's impeccable game awareness has secured many a successful chase for his team and the 36-year-old said he never forced his style on a pitch.
“It all depends on the conditions. The pitch tells me how the cricket needs to be played, and then I just switch on and play accordingly.”
It was another of those matches in which Kohli regularly found gaps and ran hard between the wickets to guide India close to their target without taking any risks.
“I wasn't feeling desperate. I was pretty happy knocking ones around,” he said.
“When, as a batsman, you start taking pride in hitting those singles into the gaps, that's when you know you're playing good cricket and then you know you're in for a big partnership.”
For him, the secret to accomplishing a chase was to take the game deep while preserving wickets.
“It's all about pressure. If you go deep into the innings, the opposition usually gives in,” he said. “It's about controlling your impulses, knowing the number of overs left. You know when you can turn the game around.”
Kohli now averages 64.50 when India bat second in ODIs, well ahead of South Africa's AB de Villiers (56.81) in second place. Kohli's average is a staggering 89.50 when his team are successful chasing.
“He's a phenomenal one-day cricketer,” India coach Gautam Gambhir said.
“He knows how to plan his runs, how to plan whether he's batting first or chasing and he adapts to the conditions really quickly. That's why experienced and high-quality players are very important.
“That's the reason he's got those kinds of records in one-day cricket. I hope he continues to do that in future as well.”
While Kohli can be devastating if he decides to take on the bowlers, his measured knock on Tuesday showcased the discipline that is sometimes required in a tricky chase.
His only disappointment on the evening was not being able to make a record-extending 52nd ODI century and 29th while chasing after an unbeaten 100 against hosts Pakistan earlier.
“He's arguably the best chaser the game has seen,” Australia captain Steve Smith said.
“He's done it numerous times against us. He controls the tempo of the game really well, plays to his strengths and takes the game deep. I thought he played really well again.”
India take on the winners of Wednesday's semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand. The final is in Dubai on Sunday.
