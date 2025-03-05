‘Best chaser the game has seen’: Kohli produces another masterclass for India

Virat Kohli gave another masterclass on how to bat under pressure in a run chase as he produced a match-winning knock that sent India into the final of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

Kohli's masterly 84 helped India chase down a tricky target of 265 against Australia in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has typically produced low-scoring contests.

Kohli hit only five boundaries in his disciplined knock as he focused more on risk-free accumulation of runs after India slumped to 43-2 in the eighth over.

It was similar to his match-winning hundred against Pakistan, which contained seven fours.

“For me, it's about understanding the conditions and preparing my game accordingly,” Kohli said after collecting the player-of-the-match award.