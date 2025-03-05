Ravindra and Williamson dominate Proteas in first half of semifinal
Bowlers flayed leaving South Africans a huge total to chase at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson took advantage of perfect batting conditions helping New Zealand to post an imposing 362/6 in the second Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa on Wednesday.
There was very little the Proteas bowlers could do to curtail the Kiwis on what is ‘road’ at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Ravindra made 108, his second century in the tournament, while Williamson notched up 102, his third consecutive three-figure score in ODIs against the Proteas.
The surface offered nothing to any bowler, with only changes in pace creating problems for the Kiwi batters.
Lungi Ngidi, who is the best of the SA bowlers at varying his pace, finally found his best form, but even he, with the margin for error so small, couldn’t dominate.
It turned out to be an important toss for Mitchell Santner to win and once Ravindra established that the surface held no demons, he took calculated risks against the South Africans, pulling Marco Jansen for fours off the front foot, and even advancing down the wicket against Kagiso Rabada.
The only wicket to fall in the first power play, was that of opener Will Young who was deceived by one of Ngidi’s slower deliveries and was caught at mid-on by Aiden Markram.
Williamson gave the more aggressive Ravindra the strike in the early stages of their partnership, with the left-hander driving stylishly and when the SA bowlers erred too straight with their lines, clipping them through the leg-side.
Kesha Maharaj, who went wicketless but conceded less than seven runs an over, was able to provide Temba Bavuma, with control for a few overs, but once the Black Caps pair noticed there was as much help for the left-arm spinner as there was for the seamers, they attacked him too, taking 25 runs off two overs mid way through the innings.
Given the conditions, SA’s fielding was always going to be critical and they made two enormous errors, the first being particularly costly when Heinrich Klaasen — diving to his right — dropped Williamson when he had 56 in the 29th over off Ngidi. Instead of a new batter, Williamson and Ravindra accelerated, combining for a partnership of 164, the highest in this year’s Champions Trophy.
Ravindra’s innings eventually ended when he nicked Rabada, giving Klaasen an easy catch behind. He faced 101 balls for his 108, hitting 13 fours and one six, continuing a magnificent set of performances in ICC ODI tournaments, with his fifth century in his second 50-over competition.
Williamson’s love affair with SA also continued. His 106* in Birmingham, effectively knocked the Proteas out of the 2019 World Cup, and his 133* at the Gaddafi Stadium last month beat them in the Triangular series.
South Africa’s bowling attack was more experienced on Wednesday, but the result for Williamson was the same — a beautifully constructed innings, in which the acceleration in the second half was perfectly timed.
Having taken 61 balls to reach 50, it took the little right hander just 30 balls to get to 100, as he unfurled some reverse sweeps against Markram’s off-spin, and when the seam bowlers delivered full and straight, played the scoop over the wicketkeeper’s head.
It was that shot which ended his innings however, when he mistimed a slower ball from Wiaan Mulder to Ngidi at short fine leg. His 102 was scored off 94 balls and included 10 fours and two sixes.
But the platform he and Ravindra provided was perfectly used by Daryl Mitchell who scored 49 off 37 balls and Glen Phillips who finished unbeaten with the same score but off 10 fewer deliveries.
The Proteas bowlers may think they could have gone to the off pace deliveries earlier, and once again they were inefficient at the ‘death’ misdirecting too many deliveries, while some of Bavuma’s field placements weren’t helpful. They conceded 66 runs in the last five overs.
The fielding certainly could have been more aggressive and the second dropped catch by Mulder also off Ngidi when Mitchell had 39, illustrated that.
Ngidi finished with 3/72, figures which don’t illustrate how well he bowled.