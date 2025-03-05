Ravindra and Williamson dominate Proteas in first half of semifinal

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson took advantage of perfect batting conditions helping New Zealand to post an imposing 362/6 in the second Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa on Wednesday.

There was very little the Proteas bowlers could do to curtail the Kiwis on what is ‘road’ at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Ravindra made 108, his second century in the tournament, while Williamson notched up 102, his third consecutive three-figure score in ODIs against the Proteas.

The surface offered nothing to any bowler, with only changes in pace creating problems for the Kiwi batters.

Lungi Ngidi, who is the best of the SA bowlers at varying his pace, finally found his best form, but even he, with the margin for error so small, couldn’t dominate.