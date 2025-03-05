Untidy Proteas crash to yet another semifinal defeat

South Africa’s dreadful playoff record continued as they slumped to a 50-run defeat in Wednesday’s Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Black Caps head to Dubai and a date with India in Sunday’s final, while Proteas will take another flight home, with an ICC title eluding them for another year.

It was a largely limp batting performance from Temba Bavuma’s men after a fielding display that lacked intent and bowling that was, by comparison with New Zealand’s, untidy.

The Kiwis racked up 362/6 thanks to centuries from Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra followed by late innings pyrotechnics from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips which saw their side scored 66 runs off the last five overs.

That period proved to be the major turning point, because it took New Zealand to a total that allowed them to create pressure from the beginning of SA’s run chase.