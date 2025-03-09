India hungry for Champions Trophy title but not desperate, says Gill

India's hunger for a global title remains undiminished but there will be no desperation when they clash with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, opener Shubman Gill said.

India ended an 11-year global title drought when they won the Twenty20 World Cup in West Indies last year under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Stopping that barren run has allowed them to play the big matches like Sunday's final without getting overwhelmed by the occasion, said the 25-year-old Gill.

“Sometimes once you get one title, I think that kind of breaks the jinx,” he said at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on the eve of the final.