Cricket

Rohit helps India lift Champions Trophy with final win against NZ

09 March 2025 - 18:36 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India captain Rohit Sharma bats in their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final victory against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
India captain Rohit Sharma bats in their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final victory against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Satish Kumar

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a nervy final on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma (76) top-scored for India, who chased down their 252-run target with one over to spare.

Daryl Mitchell made 63 and Michael Bracewell contributed an unbeaten 53 down the order to help New Zealand post a competitive 251-7 after electing to bat.

India's four-pronged spin attack kept the run rate in check but they did not get enough support from the fielders, who dropped four catches.

India nearly squandered a strong start but KL Rahul chipped in with an unbeaten 34 down the order to help them complete a successful chase. 

Full scorecard here

READ MORE

Cricket SA task team to report on finances and future of the game

A tricky balancing act that involves achieving financial integrity and protecting the Proteas, will determine the success of the Task Team, created ...
Sport
19 hours ago

India chasing Champions Trophy history, NZ ready to scrap

India are heavy favourites to claim a record third Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday but Rohit Sharma's men face a New Zealand side with plenty of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Just not quite good enough: how the Proteas rated at the Champions Trophy

Some good performances, some not so good, and far too few players showed up in the game that mattered
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas not learning the little lessons in playoffs

Making the bitter taste of defeat in the Champions Trophy harder to digest is that the little lessons Rob Walter claimed the team are learning are ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘Today was a bad day to have a bad day,’ says Proteas coach Walter

‘We pride ourselves on our ability to take wickets in the middle period, but we were unable to do that,’ says Bavuma
Sport
3 days ago

Untidy Proteas crash to yet another semifinal defeat

The Black Caps head to Dubai and a date with India in Sunday’s final, while the Proteas will take another flight home.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. PSL postpones Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Sundowns and Sekhukhune Soccer
  2. Gayton McKenzie promises Celtic return after Royal AM put up for sale Soccer
  3. Sex offender Free State athletics president suspended by national body Sport
  4. WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside ... Soccer
  5. Western Province administration comes to an end Rugby

Latest Videos

Man Charged With Treason for Speaking to Tucker About the Killing of Whites in ...
In conversation with ANC Gauteng PTT Convenor Hope Papo: Reviving the ANC in ...