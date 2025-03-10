India milk ‘home’ advantage lifting trophy, Rohit hails spinners

India's Champions Trophy title win on Sunday confirmed their status as the world's premier white-ball side even though their latest achievement could well be branded with an asterisk.

Captain Rohit Sharma led by example as reigning Twenty20 World Champions India prevailed in a nerve-racking final against New Zealand to claim their second successive global title.

Their four-wicket victory was a perfect culmination of their unbeaten run in the 50-overs tournament featuring the world's top eight teams.

India now have an incredible record of winning 22 of their last 23 completed matches in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

Their lone defeat in the last three ICC events came in the final of the 50-overs World Cup against Australia in 2023.