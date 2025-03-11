Warriors dispute spoils CSA’s hope for a cheery summer

Cricket SA’s attempts at riding on the coattails of the successful SA20 have fallen flat on their face as the fallout from the transformation scandal with the Eastern Province Warriors continues.

“No additional information will be shared regarding the Warriors/Dolphins matter,” a CSA spokesperson firmly said on Tuesday. Yet confusion continued to envelop the local game with the (Free State) Knights asking CSA why the Warriors victory over the Dolphins at the start of the One-Day Cup still counted in the ‘win’ column.

As a result the Warriors still finished fourth in the competition — despite losing the five points earned when beating the Dolphins with just two black African players in the starting team and thus being in breach of CSA transformation rules.

All domestic teams must field six ‘players of colour’, which must include three black African players, in their respective starting teams.