Maharaj makes merry to send Dolphins to One-Day Cup final

While Eastern Province Cricket still works out how it will be disputing the sanctions handed down by CSA, for not fielding three black African players in their starting line-up against the Dolphins at the start of the competition, the team who benefited the most will face Boland in the competition’s final in Paarl on Sunday.

The Titans captain Neil Brand described his side’s batting as “dumb.” Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brand, Keegan Petersen, Dewald Brevis, Dayyaan Galiem and Andile Phehlukwayo all donated their wickets to the Dolphins. Technique and especially match awareness were both missing from all their efforts.

Perhaps there was still some justifiable anger about their fate. They had been due to host the playoff, until the Dolphins were given four points by CSA because of the Warriors’ indiscretion, but having started in the way they did with the ball, the manner in which they threw away the game, with the bat and earlier with their death bowling, will eat away at them for what remains of this season and far into winter.

Brand’s decision to bowl after winning the toss was justified, as the Dolphins were reduced to 91/5 halfway through their innings. Phehlukwayo picked up two of those wickets, but it was the damage done by the three spinners; Brand, Roelof van der Merwe and Schalk Engelbrecht that proved vital. That trio bowled 28 overs between them, picking up four wickets and in the aftermath, it seems criminal that only Brand completed his full quota of 10 overs and Brevis’ wrist spin wasn’t used at all.

Meanwhile, 12 overs from Galiem and Junior Dala went for 91 runs. Phehlukwayo finished with 4/28 in his 10 overs.