Boland's hopes dashed as Dolphins lift One Day Cup
Boland’s hopes of a fairy-tale outcome in lifting the CSA Division One 1-Day Cup in front of their fans at Boland Park disappeared into thin air on Sunday as the Dolphins won the final by four wickets.
They were hoping to end their 25-year drought of not having won the competition.
It was a game that was sparked by controversial umpiring decisions especially in the first 50 overs, but nonetheless the Dolphins did the job at the end.
It was Hanu Viljoen who delivered the big blow as he struck to the midwicket fence, running three with Andile Simelane, leaving the home side’s fans staring in despair.
But the man who everyone in the Dolphins camp will be thanking is Jon-Jon Smuts.
Chasing 248, Smuts played a vital role in making sure the KwaZulu-Natal outfit reached the target with five balls to spare.
The Dolphins finished on 248/6 while Boland posted 247/8 in their innings.
It went down to the last over in the #1DayCup final 🍿— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 16, 2025
Here is the winning moment from the Hollywoodbets Dolphins 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zogt5xsldj
Smuts notched a brilliant 91 from 111 balls in the chase and was vitally supported by contributions from Khaya Zondo (45 off 44 balls) and Bryce Parsons (30 off 40 balls).
Smuts shared a 69 second-wicket stand with Parson after Clyde Fortuin was sent packing for 11 runs by Glenton Stuurman.
He also shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 78 runs with Zondo after Shaun von Berg caught and bowled Parsons for 30 runs and Siya Mahima trapped Jason Smith leg before wicket for just one run.
Zondo fell victim to Von Berg in the 32nd over with the Dolphins on 163.
Smuts followed six overs later, caught by Siyabonga Mahima just nine runs away from his century.
The home team thought that after removing Smuts things would be easier, but Viljoen and Eathan Bosch stuck to their guns and moved the Dolphins closer to victory with their 44-run stand.
But Bosch was LBW by Imran Manack for 20 runs off 21 balls.
With the visitors needing 15 off 12 balls, Viljoen and Simelane finished the job.
Earlier in the day, Ayabulela Gqamane with his 69 runs and Manack’s 50 not out saved Boland from producing a low total score. They had a 96-run partnership for the eight wickets.
Boland at one stage were 23/4 and may feel aggrieved due to three egregious umpiring decisions.
All three lbw decisions involving Blayde Capell, Gavin Kaplan, and Aviwe Mgijima were debatable and contentious.
One lbw call was a 50/50 situation, while the other two were unequivocally not out.
The poor umpiring decisions persisted when Grant Roelofsen (41 off 60 balls) was dismissed.
He was ruled caught behind, having missed the ball by a considerable distance.