Boland's hopes dashed as Dolphins lift One Day Cup

Boland’s hopes of a fairy-tale outcome in lifting the CSA Division One 1-Day Cup in front of their fans at Boland Park disappeared into thin air on Sunday as the Dolphins won the final by four wickets.

They were hoping to end their 25-year drought of not having won the competition.

It was a game that was sparked by controversial umpiring decisions especially in the first 50 overs, but nonetheless the Dolphins did the job at the end.

It was Hanu Viljoen who delivered the big blow as he struck to the midwicket fence, running three with Andile Simelane, leaving the home side’s fans staring in despair.

But the man who everyone in the Dolphins camp will be thanking is Jon-Jon Smuts.

Chasing 248, Smuts played a vital role in making sure the KwaZulu-Natal outfit reached the target with five balls to spare.

The Dolphins finished on 248/6 while Boland posted 247/8 in their innings.