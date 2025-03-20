Cricket

Limited international schedule for Proteas in 2025/2026 season

20 March 2025 - 12:51
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
The Wanderers and the rest of SA's premier cricket venues will not host Test cricket next summer.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The echoes of a “Test-less” summer will ring around South Africa with the Proteas men’s team enduring an extremely limited home schedule that features just five T20 Internationals against the West Indies in January 2026. 

Cricket SA (CSA) announced the official fixture list on Thursday with the Proteas, as expected, not playing a home Test match.

Other than tours to Australia, it is the first time a South African team will not host a Test in summer in the post-isolation period. 

The quirk in the scheduling is the result of the new round of the World Test Championship, which will see South Africa tour Pakistan and India in October, November and December.

The Proteas' next Test is the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in June.

“Our international window for men's cricket is unusually shorter next season due to outbound bilateral tours to Australia, England, Pakistan and India between August and December,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

The tours to England and Australia in July and August will encompass limited overs matches. 

CSA tried to schedule a couple of Tests in December, but a packed international fixture list, which includes the Ashes series Down Under in December and the West Indies touring New Zealand, left the organisation with few commercially viable options. 

Instead, the SA20 will start on Boxing Day and run for a month, after which the West Indies will begin a five-match T20 series that will form part of preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in India from February. 

The Proteas women will play three T20s and three One-Day Internationals against Ireland in December.

Having played most of their recent home matches in the country’s smaller venues, Laura Wolvaardt’s side will step out at Newlands, St George’s Park and the Wanderers in that series.

An inbound tour by Pakistan in February will include matches at Kingsmead and SuperSport Park. 

The SA A men’s side will also face a New Zealand A team in two Four-Day matches, with three One-Dayers.

In contrast to the dearth of home fixtures next season, the 2026/2027 season will be a veritable feast with Test series’ against Australia, Bangladesh and England on the schedule.

