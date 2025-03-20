Pretorius continues to make waves as Titans conduct interviews for new head coach

In his first class debut last December, he scored 120 against the Warriors at St George’s Park, spending over four hours at the crease, and helping his team out of a difficult spot at 87/4 to reach 342. The Titans would win that match by 10 wickets.

Thursday’s effort, again came with his side in trouble, with Pretorius arriving at the crease after the Titans lost three wickets in 13 balls for the addition of one run.

Although he had some good fortune go his way, including a loud appeal from the WP slips cordon for a catch behind, Pretorius showed patience and craft to keep his side in contention in what is a vital match.

Against an attack that includes the veteran Dane Paterson, who picked up a five wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at this ground earlier in the season, Pretorius was quick to pick off the bad balls and drove down the ground with authority.

The Titans interim coach Richard das Neves, who was also on the coaching staff at the Paarl Royals, where Pretorius starred, said he hasn’t been surprised at how well the teenager has coped by transitioning between formats.

“Before that match in Gqeberha, he’d prepped for 3-4 weeks,” said Das Neves. “He does have a lot of options, so when it comes to first class stuff, it’s about understanding how he can bring his best option to the situation, but also not inhibiting him.”

Western Province, who have six players with Test experience in their starting team, finished the first day on 86/2.

While the Titans are in search of a spot in the Four-Day final, WP, are in a relegation dogfight with North West, the Knights and the Warriors.

Those teams are separated by four points in the promotion/relegation competition, in which teams’ performances across all three domestic competitions are gauged via a points system. The Warriors are now bottom.

Meanwhile former Titans coach Richard Pybus, was among five candidates interviewed for the head coach’s role of the union’s senior men’s team.

Pybus, who previously coached at SuperSport Park during the franchise era, helped lead them to six titles in four years, creating the foundation upon which their dominance of the domestic game was built.