Pretorius continues to make waves as Titans conduct interviews for new head coach
Lhuan-dre Protorius’s continued what has already been a stunning first season, with a second first class century in only his second Four-Day match on Thursday.
After setting the SA20 ablaze, the 18 year old Pretorius, who completed matric last year, scored two centuries for the Titans in the One-Day Cup, where his partnership with Rivaldo Moonsamy, proved pivotal in securing the Titans a play-off spot.
But any sense his hunger for runs has been sated, evaporated on Thursday where his 103, off 157 balls, was crucial in guiding the Titans to a solid first innings total of 225 against Western Province on a tricky first day pitch at SuperSport Park.
Given how mesmeric his scoring was in the SA20, it might seem like he’s suited only to the limited overs formats, but in his two first class matches he has shown a hunger for runs, that the very best batters have.
A Century for Lhuan-dre Pretorius 💯— Momentum Multiply Titans (@Titans_Cricket) March 20, 2025
He brings it up with 147 balls, 13 fours and 1 six. Keep rising #4DaySeries pic.twitter.com/CaqSWdtFXE
In his first class debut last December, he scored 120 against the Warriors at St George’s Park, spending over four hours at the crease, and helping his team out of a difficult spot at 87/4 to reach 342. The Titans would win that match by 10 wickets.
Thursday’s effort, again came with his side in trouble, with Pretorius arriving at the crease after the Titans lost three wickets in 13 balls for the addition of one run.
Although he had some good fortune go his way, including a loud appeal from the WP slips cordon for a catch behind, Pretorius showed patience and craft to keep his side in contention in what is a vital match.
Against an attack that includes the veteran Dane Paterson, who picked up a five wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at this ground earlier in the season, Pretorius was quick to pick off the bad balls and drove down the ground with authority.
The Titans interim coach Richard das Neves, who was also on the coaching staff at the Paarl Royals, where Pretorius starred, said he hasn’t been surprised at how well the teenager has coped by transitioning between formats.
“Before that match in Gqeberha, he’d prepped for 3-4 weeks,” said Das Neves. “He does have a lot of options, so when it comes to first class stuff, it’s about understanding how he can bring his best option to the situation, but also not inhibiting him.”
Western Province, who have six players with Test experience in their starting team, finished the first day on 86/2.
While the Titans are in search of a spot in the Four-Day final, WP, are in a relegation dogfight with North West, the Knights and the Warriors.
Those teams are separated by four points in the promotion/relegation competition, in which teams’ performances across all three domestic competitions are gauged via a points system. The Warriors are now bottom.
Meanwhile former Titans coach Richard Pybus, was among five candidates interviewed for the head coach’s role of the union’s senior men’s team.
Pybus, who previously coached at SuperSport Park during the franchise era, helped lead them to six titles in four years, creating the foundation upon which their dominance of the domestic game was built.
Pybus, 60, also had a successful stint with the Cape Cobras franchise, winning three titles in Cape Town and has also worked as head coach of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Heinrich Malan, the current Ireland head coach, Rivash Gobind, who worked alongside Mark Boucher with the Proteas, former Titans player Pierre de Bruyn, who until recently was head coach of Namibia and the Titans’ Das Neves all interviewed for the position on Thursday.
Das Neves took over after Mandla Mashimbyi was seconded to the Proteas women’s team earlier this season.
The Titans are expected to make an announcement in the coming weeks. The new appointment will have a busy schedule, starting with contracting players for next season.