Bedingham's poor form continues but WP hold slight advantage over Titans

Western Province may have taken a first innings lead in their Four-Day encounter with the Northerns Titans, but its insignificance emphasised their sloppy approach with the bat.

Bowled out for 250 at tea on day two at SuperSport Park, WP’s lead was just 25 runs, giving them no measure of control in a match that holds great importance for them as they seek to hold onto their Division 1 status.

With a batting line-up featuring three current Proteas Test players, much more was expected of the visitors.

Instead it was left to George Linde (again), who played the last of his three Tests 2021, to piece together the innings’ only half century, to nudge WP ahead of the Titans.

The home team knocked off the deficit in the eighth over of their second innings, and even though they’d already lost opener Josh van Heerden for a two-ball duck, the relative ease with which Neil Brand and Keegan Petersen played suggested that with more patience, WP’s batters, could have built a lead of real substance.