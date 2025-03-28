Another Verreynne century gives WP upper hand in Cape derby

The Proteas wicketkeeper scored three Test centuries this season and having battled in the white ball formats since the New Year’s Test, Friday’s performance would have been very pleasing.

It was a patient knock, with Verreynne facing 215 balls, but he was happy to play a supporting role as George Linde provided the fireworks at the other end.

Linde blasted six fours and seven sixes, scoring 91 off 66 balls, an innings that pushed WP past the 400-mark, securing their healthy bonus point haul.

For Boland who claimed just one point for bowling, it was a chastening few days, with leg-spinner Shaun von Berg, who picked up 6/127, the only one to trouble the hosts.

At SuperSport Park, where no play was possible in the morning because of rain, North West were dismissed for 345. After Matthew Kleinveldt’s 97 on the first day, skipper Wihan Lubbe scored 84 and a half-century from Bamanye Xenxe, featuring lots of agricultural shotmaking, saw the Dragons pick up 4.9 batting points.

Hardus Viljoen, on loan from Northern Cape then claimed two early wickets to reduce the Titans to 9/2. But Keegan Petersen (42*) and Dewald Brevis (38*) added 78 for the third wicket and when bad light ended play, the home team had reached 87/2.

There was no play at the Wanderers, where the Dolphins were on 83/2 after rain had also curtailed day one. Play is set to resume there at 9.30am Saturday.