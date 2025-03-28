Cricket

Another Verreynne century gives WP upper hand in Cape derby

28 March 2025 - 17:45
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Kyle Verreynne continued his excellent form this season with another century for Western Province at Newlands.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Two weeks ago, Western Province coach Salieg Nackerdien was fielding questions about the consequences of relegation — on Friday he was contemplating a spot in the final of the Four-Day Series, as his side continued to dominate neighbours Boland at Newlands. 

After opener Tony de Zorzi’s century on day one, his Proteas teammate, Kyle Verreynne notched up an unbeaten 131 as WP declared on 592/8. Boland were then reduced to 57/3, until a typically gritty half-century from Pieter Malan, who was not out on 63 steadied the innings, with the visitors finishing on 159/3, trailing by 433 runs.

WP’s massive first innings total, saw them collect 6.3 batting bonus points and should they complete a victory, they could find themselves challenging for a place in the final in next week’s last round of fixtures. 

Nackerdien wasn’t shy in demanding more from his senior batters for the last few weeks of the season, to ensure WP escaped the relegation dogfight that they were in along with the Warriors, North West Dragons and the Free State Knights.

With the latter two teams not in action this weekend, WP had room to make a move against their neighbours and it’s been the senior players, who have been at the forefront of the late season revival. 

De Zorzi made an unbeaten 78 in the second innings against the Titans in Centurion last week, where WP charged to victory and followed that innings up with an excellent 141 at Newlands. 

That allowed the strokemakers down the order to thrive with Ed Moore and David Bedingham making half-half-centuries, followed by Verreyne’s sterling efforts, which was a continuing of his outstanding first class form this summer. 

The Proteas wicketkeeper scored three Test centuries this season and having battled in the white ball formats since the New Year’s Test, Friday’s performance would have been very pleasing. 

It was a patient knock, with Verreynne facing 215 balls, but he was happy to play a supporting role as George Linde provided the fireworks at the other end. 

Linde blasted six fours and seven sixes, scoring 91 off 66 balls, an innings that pushed WP past the 400-mark, securing their healthy bonus point haul.

For Boland who claimed just one point for bowling, it was a chastening few days, with leg-spinner Shaun von Berg, who picked up 6/127, the only one to trouble the hosts. 

At SuperSport Park, where no play was possible in the morning because of rain, North West were dismissed for 345. After Matthew Kleinveldt’s 97 on the first day, skipper Wihan Lubbe scored 84 and a half-century from Bamanye Xenxe, featuring lots of agricultural shotmaking, saw the Dragons pick up 4.9 batting points. 

Hardus Viljoen, on loan from Northern Cape then claimed two early wickets to reduce the Titans to 9/2. But Keegan Petersen (42*) and Dewald Brevis (38*) added 78 for the third wicket and when bad light ended play, the home team had reached 87/2. 

There was no play at the Wanderers, where the Dolphins were on 83/2 after rain had also curtailed day one. Play is set to resume there at 9.30am Saturday.

