Draws all around give Lions advantage ahead of final round of Four-Day Series

The DP World Lions emerged as the main beneficiaries from a penultimate weekend in the CSA Four-Day series, in which all three matches were drawn.

The Lions and Dolphins, who went into their fixture at the Wanderers, occupying the top two spots, were left scraping for bonus points on Sunday afternoon, after more than two days of their clash was lost because of rain.

The Lions were on 250/2 when the players shook hands, with opener Josh Richards helping himself to a first century this season. As a result the Lions picked up 13 points, giving them a 14-point lead atop the log going into the last round of matches starting on Thursday.

Unless they suffer a catastrophic meltdown in Bloemfontein, where they play the Free State Knights, it’s virtually impossible they will not get the opportunity to defend their title in the final that starts on April 10.

The Dolphins missed out on a bowling point after picking up just two wickets and finished with 11.14 points, which will leave them third on the table ahead of their final fixture against the Eastern Province Warriors in Gqeberha.