Cricket

Draws all around give Lions advantage ahead of final round of Four-Day Series

30 March 2025 - 17:43
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Lions opener Joshua Richards scored a hundred on the last day of the Four-Day series match against the Dolphins at the Wanderers.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The DP World Lions emerged as the main beneficiaries from a penultimate weekend in the CSA Four-Day series, in which all three matches were drawn. 

The Lions and Dolphins, who went into their fixture at the Wanderers, occupying the top two spots, were left scraping for bonus points on Sunday afternoon, after more than two days of their clash was lost because of rain.

The Lions were on 250/2 when the players shook hands, with opener Josh Richards helping himself to a first century this season. As a result the Lions picked up 13 points, giving them a 14-point lead atop the log going into the last round of matches starting on Thursday.

Unless they suffer a catastrophic meltdown in Bloemfontein, where they play the Free State Knights, it’s virtually impossible they will not get the opportunity to defend their title in the final that starts on April 10. 

The Dolphins missed out on a bowling point after picking up just two wickets and finished with 11.14 points, which will leave them third on the table ahead of their final fixture against the Eastern Province Warriors in Gqeberha. 

The KwaZulu-Natal side, who had come into this match on a seven-game winning streak, were bowled out for 357, with opener Tshepang Dithole’s 157 the backbone of their innings. Romashan Pillay unleashed some stylish shots in his 60 to get the Dolphins past the 350-mark.

Lutho Sipamla, 3/61 and Codi Yusuf 4/54, were by some distance the stand out performers for the homeside with the ball, helping them pick up a full quota of bowling points, but with bigger matches to come in the remaining weeks of the season, the Lions need to improve their discipline and control with the ball.

Western Province were unable to take more than three wickets in Boland’s second innings on what was a placid pitch at Newlands, but still kept alive faint hope of qualifying for the final.

Bleak days head for Eastern Province cricket

The prospect of the Eastern Cape not having a Division 1 team in next season's provincial cricket programme would be “catastrophic” for the area and ...
Sport
18 hours ago

The home team had declared overnight on 106/2 as expected, leaving Boland to get an unlikely 381 to win. But the early loss of Pieter Malan — who looked furious after being given out caught down the leg-side — put paid to any attempts Boland were likely to make in pursuing a hefty target. 

The pitch offered very little assistance to the seamers, and only before tea did spinner George Linde, get a couple of deliveries to misbehave out of the rough, eventually dismissing Grant Roelofsen for 92. WP sit fourth on 88.84 points, with a trip to Potchefstroom to play the North West Dragons, determining their fate in the competition. 

The Dragons, thanks to an unbeaten 138-run second wicket partnership between Lesiba Ngoepe and Raynard van Tonder, and an afternoon shower in Centurion, also claimed a draw against the Titans. 

The Titans, who scored 463/9 decl. thanks to centuries from Keegan Petersen and Dewald Brevies, collected a healthy 10.36 bonus points, which was enough to lift them above the Dolphins into second place. They will host Boland in their last league match.

