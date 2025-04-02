Fortuin missed last week’s match with the Dolphins for personal reasons, but showed his good form the week before, taking six wickets against Boland in Paarl.
Lions boosted by Bavuma and Fortuin for last round of Four-Day series
Joburg side have a 16-point gap at the top of the table over their neighbours the Titans
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Temba Bavuma’s return to domestic cricket, qualification for the final and a bitter relegation battle should all make for a tumultuous conclusion to the Four-Day Series this weekend.
While Rob Walter’s sudden resignation as Proteas limited overs coach and the fallout from the Eastern Province Warriors’ failure to adhere to Cricket SA’s selection protocols hog the spotlight, the final weeks of the premier first class competition promises excitement.
The DP World Lions, in pole position for the final, have Proteas Test captain Bavuma back to bolster their considerable ranks. Bjorn Fortuin also returns for their trip to Bloemfontein to face the Free State Knights, one of the sides caught up in the desperate relegation fight along with the Warriors.
“You could sense the energy shift with the players having him back,” Lions captain Dominic Hendricks said of Bavuma’s presence.
It will be Bavuma’s first match since the Proteas semifinal exit at the Champions Trophy a month ago.
“It’s exciting to be back with the boys,” Bavuma said.
“I’m playing with guys like Dominic, who I went to school with, and seeing the other young guys who are in the team, it’s exciting for me too.”
In light of the disappointing exit at the Champions Trophy, it’s worth remembering Bavuma has been in excellent form throughout the season. In seven Test innings, he passed 50 five times, going on to make two centuries.
“I’d like to obviously continue with the confidence I have, keep extending that form and nailing the batting processes,” Bavuma said.
His and Fortuin’s presence lifts the captaincy experience around Hendricks for what could be a tricky tie against what should be a motivated Knights.
“Bjorn always sees things differently to me and is quick to share it. He’s a wholehearted player, very competitive and it’s great to have him back.”
Fixtures:
