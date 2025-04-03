Determined Muthusamy keeps Warriors in contention as relegation looms

Warriors captain Senuran Muthusamy provided salvation for his side on a difficult opening day against the Dolphins, with a gritty and as yet unbeaten 93 at St George’s Park in their last match in this season’s Four-Day series.

The Eastern Cape side, who are in danger of being relegated to Division 2, finished on 244/9 on Thursday, within touching distance of crucial third batting bonus point. It was Muthusamy, who has played in four Tests, who held the innings together after the Warriors had slumped to 40/4 in the first session after choosing to bat.

The 31 year old all-rounder, has hit 13 fours and one six and already faced 198 balls, playing an innings that could prove crucial to the union’s future.

Jordan Hermann, who might be lost to the province if the Warriors are relegated, was the only top order batter to keep a relentless Dolphins seam attack at bay in the morning, by scoring 52.

Otherwise it was the visitors who dominated with opener Jivashen Pillay’s run out, followed by wickets for Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon and Tristan Luus, in the first session.