Rain inflicts pain for Knights with relegation a distinct possibility
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Free State Knights have had their hopes of clinging onto their Division 1 status almost washed away by the inclement weather in Bloemfontein after the second day of their match against the DP World Lions was cancelled on Friday.
Meanwhile in Gqeberha, the Warriors, the other team in major danger of relegation in the last round of the Four-Day Series, have taken control of their match with the Dolphins, grabbing a first innings lead thanks to a maiden five-wicket haul for 20-year-old CJ King.
For the Knights, who had only returned to Division 1 this season, the prospect of a return to the second division will be a bitter pill.
They’ finished in fifth in the One-Day Cup and had a poor T20 Challenge, winning twice and finishing sixth.
They were sixth ahead of the last round of the Four-Day Series, but unless there’s a break in the weather, there’s very little chance they can force a result in Bloemfontein and move up the log.
The Lions, who are top of the table, certainly don’t need to push for more than a draw given how the other matches are unfolding.
Will CSA do the obvious and appoint Shukri Conrad for 2027 World Cup?
At SuperSport Park only 20 balls were possible, with Boland adding three runs to their overnight total to reach 159/5 before rain washed away the remainder of the day's play.
In Potchefstroom, the Western Province and North West Dragons teams didn’t get onto the field at all.
Given the situation at St George’s where the Dolphins were only able to pick up 2.16 batting points, after being bowled out for 208 — leaving them with a deficit of 56 runs — the Titans will be desperate for any play over the weekend to keep ahead on the log.
They will also hope the Warriors can continue their good form and build on their lead which had grown to 98 runs when bad light stopped play.
In the morning, their captain, Senuran Muthusamy, who resumed on 93, completed his century, guiding the Warriors to 264 all out.
Muthusamy finished on 106 not out, hitting 15 fours and a six in an innings in which he faced 216 balls.
Though the Dolphins started their first innings aggressively, reaching 31 in less than five overs, they failed to build any notable partnerships, with King a nemesis.
Transformation has to be applied with pure intentions, says Bavuma
He had Sinethemba Qeshile to thank for Sarel Erwee’s wicket, with the wicketkeeper diving to his left to hold onto a one-handed catch in front of first slip.
It was a procession to and from the away changeroom thereafter, with last week’s centurion Tshepang Dithole the victim of a ball that shot through low from King, hitting him just above the ankle and trapping him lbw for 23.
Bryce Parsons miscued a pull and Khaya Zondo, who tried to hold the innings together with a knock of 46, lazily drove King to Romashan Pillay in the covers.
Prenelan Subrayen top-scored with 49 not out, but it was a dismal effort from the Dolphins' batters that could cost them a spot in next week’s final.
King finished with 5/61 in 15 overs, while Muthusamy followed his heroics with the bat, with figures of 2/9 from 8.4 overs.
