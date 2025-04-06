Titans face Lions in Four-Day final after Warriors win narrowly over Dolphins

The Titans had started the day knowing that their fate rested in the hands of the Eastern Province Warriors, who themselves could have been forgiven for taking their foot off the peddle, knowing their Division 1 status was secured after the match between the Lions and Knights was rained out without a ball bowled.

Having resumed at 37/2, the Dolphins lost two early wickets but a partnership of 132 between Khaya Zondo and Jason Smith, raised the tension in Gqeberha and Centurion.

Zondo was in superb touch and made the 14th century of his career giving the Dolphins a very real chance at victory. Their cause was helped by the absence of CJ King, who took five wickets in the first innings, but could only bowl six overs in the second because of injury.

Off-spinner Jason Raubenheimer chipped in with two wickets, the second of those Smith, who was caught by Muthusamy for 54. The Warriors captain, who’d made a hundred in his side’s first innings, then dismissed the talented Romashan Pillay for nought, to once again wrest the momentum in his team's favour.

A 74-run partnership for seventh wicket between Zondo and Eathan Bosch, saw the Dolphins regain a foothold, but then Andile Mogakane’s part-time medium pace, made a critical intervention. He had Zondo adjudged lbw, by a delivery that nipped back sharply, leaving the KZN batter, who made 118, bitterly disappointed.

Bosch continued to play aggressively, and a partnership with Subrayen worth 58, seemed to deflate the Warriors. But the second new ball and Muthusamy’s endless competitiveness gave them hope.

Siya Plaatjie had Subrayen caught at second slip for 26 and then Muthusamy had Tristan Luus caught at mid-off by a diving Jordan Hermann, with the Dolphins still needing 55 to win.