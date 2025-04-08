Gobind hopes to bring back glory days to former domestic force, Titans

Gobind, who was one of five shortlisted for the position, including the union’s former head coach Richard Pybus and stand-in Richard das Neves, understands the high pressure environment he’s coming into. The Titans were a powerhouse of the domestic game, not only filling up the trophy cabinet in Centurion, but also producing a host of Proteas including AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Faf du Plessis.
“If you look through the history of South African cricket, when KwaZulu-Natal was strong you had guys such as Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener coming through, then Western Province had their era with Graeme Smith and Ashwell Prince and then there were the Titans with De Villiers, Steyn, Morkel and Du Plessis, and recently its been the Lions.”
“The Lions, I have to say, are leading the way now and I know that hurts the people in Centurion who are passionate about the union,” said Gobind.
The Titans have the chance to put a hold on the Lions’ recent dominance when they face them in the final of the Four-Day series starting at the Wanderers on Thursday.
Gobind will be following that closely before he starts forging a new era that will be based on excellent young talent, including Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Janco Smit and Lesego Kokohlabana.
There is a careful balance to be struck between winning trophies and producing players, but the two are strongly linked. “If you improve the individuals, the team improves and trophies follow,” he remarked.
Rivash Gobind believes the perspectives he's gained from working in Southern Africa will prove useful in his new role as head coach of the Northern Titans.
Gobind, who will wrap up his time with the Zimbabwean team in the coming weeks, was appointed to one of the most high-profile domestic coaching jobs at a team that is still going through a transition and quickly wants to re-establish itself at the top of the provincial tree.
“As a South African you want to contribute to your own system. I’ve been away for a while and want to bring that knowledge and insight to a big province,” said Gobind.
The 42-year-old’s playing career with the KwaZulu-Natal Dolphins ended in 2009 and he moved into coaching, working as an assistant at the Dolphins and Warriors, followed by stints with the Proteas — under Mark Boucher — then Afghanistan and now Zimbabwe.
Being away proved valuable. “As South Africans we can become a bit set in our ways and I’ve been lucky to be in different environments and see other perspectives.
Besides Zimbabwe, Gobind spent time in Tanzania, which he admits was unusual, but which he needed after working with the Proteas and before that the South Africa U-19 team and the SA A side. “I took an opportunity in Tanzania, just to get away from the South African system, refresh the mind. It was a different project, one that provided a different perspective about what is happening in South Africa, and showed it is not all bad, in fact there is a lot more good happening in South African cricket.”
Employed as the strategic performance coach with Zimbabwe where he works with former Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons and ex Proteas fast bowler Charl Langeveldt, Gobind said he found working with South Africa's northern neighbours fulfilling. “I’ve enjoyed the knowledge, passion and energy for the game here.”
He has agreed with the Titans that he can stay with Zimbabwe for their tours to Bangladesh and England before taking up duties at SuperSport Park, where he has signed a three-year contract.
“There is a lot to do, contracting for one,” he said about his new job.
