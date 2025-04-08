In its statement on Monday announcing the contracted players for 2025/26, CSA said discussions with Klaasen were ongoing.
Klaasen focused on IPL and not contract talks with Proteas
Batter who has become sought-after in T20 leagues globally a notable absentee in list of contracted Proteas players
Heinrich Klaasen has refused to divulge reasons for the impasse on his contract situation with Cricket SA (CSA), preferring to keep his focus on the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Klaasen was the most notable absentee from the 20-man list of contracted players announced by CSA on Monday. The contracted group includes “hybrid contracts” agreed to by veterans David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen.
“All my focus is going into this tournament [the IPL],” Klaasen said on Tuesday in response to an inquiry about whether he would sign a contract with CSA.
Klaasen, 33, is one of the most destructive limited-overs batters in the world and was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for this season’s IPL for a record fee of R48m. He retired from the first-class format in 2024 to focus on One-Day Internationals and T20s and has become a sought-after player in leagues around the world, most notably the IPL, the SA20 and Major League Cricket in the US.
He’s played 60 ODIs and 50 T20 Internationals, and is certainly a shoe-in for the Proteas squad that will tackle next year’s T20 World Cup in India, should he reach an agreement with CSA.
In its statement on Monday announcing the contracted players for 2025/26, CSA said discussions with Klaasen were ongoing.
“A final decision will be made in due course,” the statement read.
Klaasen was one of four players not included in the group from those contracted last year. Tabraiz Shamsi opted out of his national contract last year, while Andile Phehlukwayo and Bjorn Fortuin were not contracted.
Miller and Van der Dussen signed hybrid contracts which opened the door for agreements on playing in specific bilateral series and ICC events.
Teen sensation Kwena Maphaka, who made his Test debut at Newlands in January, earned his first national contract along with Lizaad Williams. who missed a chunk of the season after knee surgery, and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, who played one Test and two ODIs this season.
The contracts cover a busy time for the national men’s team which includes the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, the T20 World Cup in India next February and tours to Zimbabwe, Australia, England, Pakistan and India.
National men's contracted players for 2025/26
Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
Hybrid contracts: David Miller (Dolphins) and Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).
