Sympathy for Knights from players, CSA set for meetings on controversial relegation
‘Financially, for the Knights it’s a big blow. It is sad to see,’ says Titans captain Brandt
While understandably focused on the final of the Four-Day Series, the captains of the Titans and Lions expressed sympathy with the plight of the Knights who have been relegated from the domestic First Division.
Though they finished sixth in the Four-Day Series, the Knights, were relegated on account of a last placed finish in the T20 Challenge and a controversial fifth place in the One-Day Cup, which they believe should have been fourth.
Titans captain Neil Brandt said the Knights didn’t deserve to be relegated, while his Lions counterpart Dominic Hendricks described the promotion/relegation system as unfortunate.
“Financially for the Knights it’s a big blow. It is sad to see,” said Brandt, who will lead his team at the Wanderers from Thursday as they try to win a first trophy in two years. “They really don’t deserve to go down. The system [promotion/relegation] is ruthless.”
Hendricks, who was sent on loan to the Knights for the duration of the One-Day Cup, said he could feel how tense the environment was in Bloemfontein as the prospect of relegation loomed for the union for the second time in three seasons.
Mysterious elbow injury rules Bavuma out of Four-Day final
Lions and Titans must salvage what’s been an ugly end to cricket season
The Knights have sought legal consultation but have also asked for mediation with CSA. After being relegated after the first season of the 15-team provincial structure in 2022/2023, they were promoted last season. This season's relegation could have a devastating effect with sponsors exiting, while players including Dian Forrester, the sought after all-rounder, are close to tying up deals with other unions.
CSA’s board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, with the relegation item sure to be on the agenda. It had been discussed at a meeting of the members council — the organisation’s highest decision-making body comprising the provincial presidents — last weekend but wasn’t resolved.
The debacle should also be viewed against the background of an ongoing assessment of the domestic structure which needs to come up with major cost-cutting measures to secure the future of the sport.
Most insiders feel that the number of professional unions needs to be reduced from 15 to 10 or possibly eight teams.
The affair has created an unedifying spectacle at the conclusion of a season which contained a number of highlights, most notably the Proteas’ qualification for the World Test Championship final.
