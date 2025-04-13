Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma writes own script in special IPL ton

Abhishek Sharma has a habit of scribbling something every morning and it appeared the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener wrote his own script on Saturday when he blasted 141 off 55 balls to end his team's losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 2016 champions had been languishing at the bottom of the 10-team league after a winless start to the season and risked a fifth consecutive defeat when Punjab Kings posted a commanding 245-6 on a batting-friendly track in Hyderabad.

Abhishek and his Australian opening partner Travis Head plundered 171 runs in 12 overs, however, to set up Hyderabad's eight-wicket victory accomplishing a huge chase with nine balls to spare.

Abhishek raced to a 40-ball hundred before pulling out a handwritten note meant for Hyderabad fans that read, “This one is for the Orange Army.”