Tensions boil over as Lions close in on Four-Day title

The tension that has been fizzing beneath the surface of this CSA Four-Day final exploded on Sunday afternoon as Bjorn Fortuin and Dewald Brevis had an angry exchange after the latter’s dismissal.

To the already heady mix that is the final of the Four-Day series being contested by provincial neighbours was added the controversy of the twice-taken toss when play eventually started on Friday.

The Titans certainly feel they were treated unfairly, with the Lions handed a major advantage when the coin was tossed a second time and fell in the home team’s favour allowing Dominic Hendricks the chance to bat first.

The Lions have bossed the game since and on Sunday their bowlers were magnificent, raising the intensity and with it their sledging of the opposition. Codi Yusuf, who finished with 4/46 as the Titans were bowled out for 123 in their first innings, let Janco Smit know exactly where he was and that he didn’t appreciate how some of the Lions players had been bounced by the 21-year-old when the home team batted.